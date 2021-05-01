NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes’ comeback falls short

The comeback with two goals from Jackalopes in the third period was ultimately not enough, as Odessa lost 3-2 to the Wichita Falls Warriors in the North American Hockey League action on Friday night at Ector County Coliseum in extra time.

The Warriors, who advanced to 26-17-1-6 with 59 points for the season, scored twice in the first period to take over the game before the Jackalopes (12-32-3-3 with 30 points) responded with force – Goals from Ben Doherty and Joey Musa in the third period play to force extra time.

Wichita Falls survived with Owen Baumgartners match winner in overtime.

Odessa assistant coach Nate Skidmore filled in for head coach Jason Fortier who was on a recruiting trip.

We got off to a bad start, Skidmore said. I thought the effort was not there. We were not ready. We just didn’t show up to play. The second period we started to come back a bit. We were building up and then, in the third period, I was proud of the effort. We had a chance to win the game.

The Jackalopes finished with 33 total shots while the Warriors had 32 shots.

Odessa goalkeeper Cooper Black had 29 saves, while Wichita Falls Owen Bartoskiewicz had 31.

The Warriors got off to a strong start, needing only five minutes to find their first goal when Joseph Harguindeguy slid the puck past Black for a 1-0 lead.

Things didn’t get any easier for the Jackalopes, as the Warriors doubled their lead six minutes later when Thomas Weis scored unassisted.

A penalty for tripping on Weis gave the Jackalopes the power play late in the first period, but the hosts could not take advantage of the advantage when Odessas Dayne Hoyords was shot from the right by Bartoszkiewicz.

Wichita Falls’ lead was 2-0 after the first period.

Early in the second period, the Warriors were punished with Owen Baumgartner being summoned to hold, giving the Jackalopes their second power game of the night.

Like the former, the Jackalopes were unable to take advantage of the extra-man advantage and the Warriors soon turned the pressure on Odessa with plenty of close opportunities, forcing Black to make some hard saves.

The rest of the second period went largely uneventful and the disadvantage of Jackalopes remained behind by two goals.

The third period got pretty chippy at times with countless fights about to erupt.

The Warriors were then punished when Hunter Jones was summoned to spears, giving the Jackalopes a power play.

This time, Odessa was able to capitalize when Doherty gave the Jackalopes a lifeline with his goal with 12 minutes left in the third period.

With four minutes to go, the Jackalopes got into another power play when the Warriors were punished for having too many men on the ice.

Musa was able to capture the power game, and Jackalopes’ fortunes had turned completely.

We were just good for the net and Musa had a good shot and it was good to see the special teams move forward, Skidmore said.

Baumgartner ended Odessas’ momentum, scoring nearly two minutes after sudden death for the visitors.

The Jackalopes will return to their home ice for the last time this season when they finish this week’s series in a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.