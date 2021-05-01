George Paton’s gamble for extra picks pays off as Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz, LB Baron Browning lands





However, Paton said the move was necessary no matter how it turned out. “I just think you should take a chance every now and then,” Paton said. “You have to collect guitar picks. It gives you more flexibility.” The Broncos have gained that flexibility by adding choices, and they may have also gained it through the positional versatility that both Meinerz and Browning bring to the team. Head Coach Vic Fangio said Meinerz would cross-train at guard and center, while Browning could play both inside and outside linebacker. Meinerz, a Division III player, made a late rise on the draft board despite Wisconsin-Whitewater canceling their 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. “We had to go back two years ago when he was 20 pounds heavier, he had a neck roll and he looked like a hunchback on a tire,” said Paton. “He dominated the league, but the league was about the size of Vic. It was hard to judge until we got to the Senior Bowl. He lost 20 pounds, he was in shape and did well against the elite league. Boy you get his background He ran a 4.89 or 4.9. [He’s a] a really good athlete, loves the physicality of the game. I think he will suit our group and [Offensive Line] Trainer [Mike] Munchak. It has many advantages. “ Fangio said he hopes to add Meinerz to an attack chamber that includes existing startups Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Graham Glasgow. “[bring] the best out of everyone. “ Browning, meanwhile, offers the Broncos a potential three-down linebacker. Fangio said the team would likely start working on the inside of linebacker for base drops and later determine where to play him on third downs when the team uses its sub packs. “He’s the type of athlete that we have some freedom and flexibility where we place him in obvious passing situations,” said Fangio. “Then more not obvious downs like first and second down, I think we’ll try him in first, but not sure. If it doesn’t work, we’ll bring him out and maybe even cross-train. “I would like to put him in a spot when he gets here in the basic package and work him in the sub-packages to get a better feel for him.” Fangio said the team liked Browning’s speed and athleticism, and he believes Browning has the ability to rush the passer-by. Paton acknowledged that his potential was too good to pass up, even as teams tried to trade with the Broncos late in the third round. “We had the last pick in the third round, and we had a lot of action on that pick, but Baron Browning was too special to go back,” said Paton. While Browning finds and fights for a role as a linebacker, he will no doubt serve as a special tea maker for the Broncos. “We know he’s really talented, and we know that once he comes in, he’s going to be a hardcore special tea maker,” said Paton. “[Special Teams Coordinator Tom] McMahon couldn’t be more excited. “ Landing Browning or Meinerz would likely have ended a successful Day 2 of Paton’s first draw. But to secure both players and at the same time earn an additional fifth round roster was a bit of a coup. As the third round drew to a close on Friday night, the buyback of the Broncos felt like a big step forward.

