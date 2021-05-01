No praise too high for frontline workers: VVS Laxman | Cricket News





Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman expressed his gratitude and great praise to the Indian medical fraternity for their selfless service in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. NEW DELHI: Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman expressed gratitude and great praise to the Indian Medical Fraternity for their selfless service in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his column for the Times of India, Laxman wrote, “It is heartbreaking to hear in recent days the uncontrolled stories of woe from our fellow countrymen and women across the country. The second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc and devastation. and our resources stretched to the limit. To emerge victorious in the battle against an invisible enemy, it takes teamwork, looking after each other, and being kind and empathetic. It is imperative that each of us contribute in whatever way we can. To try to alleviate the suffering of thousands in the throes of the sweeping coronavirus. ”

Laxman also thanked people for their contributions to the fight against the pandemic and urged people to take all necessary precautions.

Contributions come in various forms, and some of the contributors choose to remain anonymous. They can be in money, they can help people find beds and oxygen and essential medicines, they can be by repeating the steps that we can take to ensure the safety of our near and dear ones and, by extension, the entire country. In the search for livelihood, people often have to go out. In that case, it is necessary to always be masked, to keep physical distance. Preserve and Continue to Sanitize Hands “Where working from home is an option, we must diligently stick to staying indoors so we can break the chain,” added Laxman.

Laxman, whose parents are parents, are well-known doctors, thank you too Brett Lee and Pat Cummins for their monetary contributions.

“No praise can be too high for the health and frontline workers who have labored tirelessly for over a year to care for the infected. I myself came from a family of doctors and was exposed to their selflessness and tendency to pretend to the patient. myself from a very young age. I have the utmost respect for the medical and frontline fraternity who often go on for weeks without being able to see their own families as they work to fight the coronavirus. Support from other countries reiterates that this is not just our war but a war of the world As a proud Indian, I am grateful for the help that is pouring in. I also want to thank my good friend Brett Lee and Pat Cummins for their monetary contributions, and acknowledge my messages of solidarity from such celebrated athletes as Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton, Shoaib Akhtar and Babar Azam, ” Concluded Laxman. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

