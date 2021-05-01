HS Football: Fond du Lac, Kimberly & De Pere stay perfect when playoffs start | WFRV Local 5





(WFRV) – On the first night of the two-week Fox Valley Classic Conference football playoffs, three teams kept their dreams of an undefeated season alive and two put on a blockbuster match next week. Fond du Lac, Kimberly and De Pere all improved to 6-0 in the season and progressed to their respective championship games in the 20-team playoffs, with Fond du Lac and Kimberly starting in Group A / B Championship and De Pere will face Oshkosh West for the second time in the Group C / D Championship. Here’s a look at Friday’s results: Fond du Lac 42, Appleton North 7: The Cardinals rushed to a 28-0 lead at half time and never looked back in improving the season to 6-0. Quarterback Kyle Walljasper starred for Fondy, good for all six touchdowns, including four on the ground. Kimberly 35, Neenah 14: The Papermakers and Rockets traded blows for the first half before Kimberly drove away in the second half with a strong ground game. Caleb Frazer and Parker Koester scored touchdowns for the Makers. De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7: Pere quarterback Gabe Herman continued his streak of great performances, leading the Redbirds to a touchdown on the opening run, never looking back on a first lap. Bennett Spaeth found the end zone in the second quarter for the Redbirds. Pulaski 42, Bay Port 20: In one of the FRCC’s fiercest rivalries, Pulaski got the best of Bay Port in this spring battle. The Red Raiders jumped to a 21-point lead and held off the Pirates’ comebacks with a strong defense and the running of Aidan McDougal, among others. Appleton East 7, Stevens Point 6: The Patriots recorded a big road victory to pull up to .500 for the season, beating the Panthers in a tight defensive battle. Quarterback Aaron Jones scored the lone touchdown for Appleton East after a string of QB snipers.

