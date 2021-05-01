Holland’s Megan Do upsets No. 1 seed to win regional tennis – Port Arthur News

THE NETHERLANDS English Megan Do upset the No. 1 seed in the 5A Region III tennis tournament this week. Victory went to the state singles tournament for girls.

Defeated Crystal Zhou, who was Austin Lasa’s No. 1 seed. The game lasted almost four hours, said Netherlands coach Jorge Lopez. Won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

She surprised me and she surprised everyone, Lopez said. To give you an idea of ​​how good the other girl was, her universal tennis rankings are roughly the same as Lamar’s No. 1 girl. She played someone so good. We weren’t really expecting. We were happy that she made it to the final.

Lopez said he told Do she should get Zhou to get the anger out.

(Do) chased her away, he said. Our plan was to win a set and make her nervous. Everything went perfectly. It was like a movie. We got to the tiebreaker and I told Megan that (Zhou) should beat her. We kept trying to be positive and keep her optimistic. The other girl felt the pressure and hit the ball out.

Lopez said this was the first time he had seen Do show that level of emotion during a match.

When she saved a match point, she laughed and smiled, he said. I’ve never seen her celebrate like this. I’ve seen her lose before. This was the one she wanted to win the most. I asked her if she ever went to a final and hit someone she knows is better than her and she no.

Lopez said he told Do about a time he beat someone higher than he was and the impact the victory had on his life.

I played national, he said. A match changed my life. I beat the number 2 player in Chile. Then they called me into the national teams and paid for my trip by beating just one person. I told her one win can change everything. What is expected of her has changed. She will continue to beat people like this.

Do is the first tennis player in the Netherlands to win twice regionally.

As a freshman, she won regionals in a doubles team.

The older brother of Dos Brandon Do won the state title 5A boys singles in 2019.

The state tournament is from May 20-21.

Lopez said the win means he won’t be an underdog very often.

Many other coaches from the region told me how impressed they were, he said. They were very complementary. She has the respect of the rest of the region. I think people thought she was good, but now everyone knows.