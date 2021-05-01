Youth Hockey Roundup: Nordiques Academy, two Maine Gladiators teams lose to nationals





MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. The Maine Nordiques Academy 18U team’s season ended Friday with a 4-2 defeat to the Rochester Coalition on the last day of the pool game among the boys’ Tier I 18U USA Hockey Nationals. Samuel Deckhut led the coalition with one goal and two assists, while Daniel Judge, Ryan Walsh and Nicholas Rexine each scored. Jacob Percival had two assists. Goalkeeper Samuel Livecchi made 35 saves in the win. Leading the way at the Nordiques was Cameron Bauer, who had a goal and an assist. Justin Mexico scored Maine’s other goal. Ansel Holt and Joseph Schaul together made 40 saves in the losing attempt. ASHBURN EXTREME 4, MAINE GLADIATORS 3: Braydon Hudtloff scored two goals to drive the Extreme past the Gladiators among the boys’ 14U Tier II USA Hockey Nationals in McKinney, Texas. Logan Allen and Daniel McConchie each scored a goal for Ashburn, while goalkeeper Ryan Crosson made eleven saves. Peyton Dyer scored twice for the Gladiators and Tim Ouellette had a goal and an assist. Kade Knight made 29 saves in the losing attempt. The Gladiators close the pool game against the Nashville Flyers on Saturday. BOSTON JR. EAGLES 5, MAINE GLADIATORS 2: Keely Kasputis scored two goals and an assist to the Jr. Eagles lead the Gladiators in a pool game among the girls’ 19U Tier II USA Hockey Nationals in Littleton, Colorado. Anna McCluskey, Kaleigh Wall and Kerryn O’Connoll each scored a goal for Jr. Eagles. Goalkeeper Mary Honan made 20 saves in the win. Caroline Tracey and Francesca Caccamo scored for the Gladiators, while Emma Roy had an assist and Lauren Powers made 32 saves. The Gladiators end Saturday’s pool game against Nashville Predators. «Previous Georgetown’s Edwin Thompson, a Jay-born, excited to coach against fellow Mainer The next ” Maine Nordiques force overtime, but the Northeast Generals come out on top

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos