Center plans secure, remote reopening | Community

After closing its doors and relegating events to the parking lot, The Center in Yankton will reopen its doors Monday for the first time in more than a year.
According to The Centers’ most recent newsletter, there will be limited activities, measuring temperatures at entry, masking required and social distancing. Those activities include billiards, NuStep / practice room, practice class with Judi, line dancing and bean bag throwing. Pet food collection, hot meal collection, goods collection, toenail collection and notary services will also be available. Interested parties should call in advance.
The Centers’ traditional communal sit-down meal is still on hold, as organizers wait another month to see how the soft reopening unfolds, Christy Hauer, director of The Centers, told the Press & Dakotan.
Throughout this process, we definitely wanted to open, but we didn’t want our members to get sick, she said. We left it up to the medical community to decide month after month whether to open. They still hesitated.
Yankton currently has a 10% -11% positivity rate for COVID-19, up from 5% two weeks ago, giving decision-makers a pause, she said.
We will continue to do what we have done and keep our members safe by partnering with the medical community and being in control since they are on the front lines, Hauer said.
Since the newsletter came out in April, members have been calling The Center about chair exercises, line dance, billiards and table tennis, she said.
They asked them to call and let us know if they are coming, Hauer said. That way, if there was a crowd, we would be perfectly prepared.
Promoting good nutrition, especially for older members, is a priority for The Center, she said.
With the isolation all the way, it’s so important to stay at least nutritionally healthy, Hauer said. We strongly encourage people to call us when they come in to book some meals and bring some meals home.
Even though the building was closed, the staff did their best to keep in touch with the 700 members of The Centers, including calling them every month to remind them that The Center had meals for takeout, even on rib night.
We also printed large signs, we miss you! Bye! with our logo, she said. Then we bought a lot of gift certificates and small gifts and prizes, and the staff, some of the Thrivent Financial employees and the Boy Scouts went to their apartments and their homes. We hold up the sign, drop a present at the door and call them so they could see we were out there.
Those were some of the feel-good moments of the pandemic, she said.
As difficult as it was to have the center closed to members for so long during the pandemic, it was extremely difficult for staff to come to an empty building on a daily basis, she said.
We used to see these people on a daily or weekly basis and break bread with them, Hauer said. We are all a family and we are very happy to be able to bring back at least a few people and offer a few activities.
While members haven’t received all of the benefits in the past year, the highest-level membership renewal ever, she said.
The workforce has stepped up, collaborated and adapted to the demands of the pandemic.
In this challenging time, we’ve cooked, packaged and delivered the lion’s share of 45,321 meals to 11,800 people (some of which are duplicate), she said. It is very difficult to be in a warm kitchen all day with a mask on, a hair net and gloves on.
To limit exposure, during the pandemic, the Center called on the same core group of volunteers to pack and deliver all those meals, two and three at a time, she noted.
Yankton community donors have also received support for the organization.
I think that just speaks volumes about the kind of people we have in our community, she said, adding that the past year has been a financial struggle that will continue as long as events are canceled.
As the number of cases is as low as they were, the organizers have already decided to bring their Rockathon fundraiser back on July 7 in a COVID-friendly environment.
Hauer said she is optimistic that more activities will become available every month, including eventually the option to sit back at the table.
I would encourage anyone planning to come back to the center to really help us follow the guidelines, she said. We want to have time to communicate with the members and make them welcome again.