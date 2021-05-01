LeBron James’ returns’ off to a good start, ‘but Lakers falls for Kings

LOS ANGELES (Neth.) – LeBron James paused his free-throw routine before play and stopped just inside the foul line on Friday when he flexed both arms, tilted his head back and made a guttural sound.

After the longest injury-related layoff of his career – serving 20 games in six weeks due to a high ankle sprain on his right leg – James was indeed back.

Fittingly, he found himself holding the ball with a chance of winning the game, but missed his 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds to go and the Los Angeles Lakers lost 110-106 after the Sacramento Kings tacked on a pair free throws.

The miss marred an otherwise solid return, as James finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 8 rebounds and 7 assists with 2 steals and 5 turnovers in 32 minutes. His plus-minus of plus-5 was the best of any Lakers starter.

“For my first race in six weeks, I felt okay,” said James. “As for my wind, I felt pretty good. Of course it was a bit tight at my ankle at times. … But I came out unharmed and pretty good. So it’s a good start.”

As James shared the post-game pleasantries with Kings players, a fan scream from the stands, “We love you, LeBron!”

It was reminiscent of the moments before the tip when James was the last Lakers player to be announced in the starting lineup. His scream was soon afterwards matched by a cacophony of cheers from the few thousand in attendance. The Lakers’ game against the Kings not only marked James’s comeback, it was also the first time he played for home audiences since the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2019-2020 season and the Lakers won the championship in Orlando, Florida, restart. .

The Lakers, who lose for the fifth time in six games with the playoffs approaching, seem far from a title squad at the moment.

“There are only nine games left,” said James. “It’s just … of course it’s been a great season. … But we’re looking forward to the challenge. It is what it is. This is the season and we need to get the most out of it.”

Anthony Davis said he didn’t know James would be back on Friday, until he woke up from his pregame nap and Montrezl Harrell texted a meme from a ‘bunch of dancing people’ to the team’s group chat, accompanied by a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski brings the news.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he encouraged James to take as much time as he needed before returning when James underwent a “final test” at the practice facility Friday morning. James said he always felt a duty to get well and wasn’t forced to rush the process just because LA was struggling in the standings.

“It’s been urgent for me to come back since I got injured. So that’s just who I am,” he said. “You could have seen the record of the minutes and hours a day that I did in rehabilitation and treatment, it was way more than I slept. So for the past six weeks that’s all I’ve done has an urgency to get back. come and play. “

Then James uttered a phrase he’d used earlier in his career to describe the cumulative effect injuries have on a player over time.

“I knew I wasn’t going to go back to 100%. It’s impossible,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get to 100% in my career.”

While Vogel said he expected some rust when asked about James before the game, James, 36, stood out mainly for his wit, not any atrophy – at least initially.

As the clock was ticking in the first quarter, James called for a zero stroke and drove from past the 3-point line to the cup, showing off his signature burst when he scored on a double clutch layup with 1.9 seconds too long. go while he was fouled by the Kings’ Maurice Harkless.

Then he bagged Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the second quarter and scored on a sweeping hook-shot to tie the score at 34-34. The bucket brought LA ​​all the way back after falling behind by a whopping 15 in the opening frame.

In the early part of the fourth quarter, when Sacramento had cut LA’s lead from 11 points to seven, James Harkless stepped back and scored on a step-back, fadeaway jump shot, showing precision in his footwork and a gunner on his hoist those are a month and a half absence.

After a short rest period, during which the Kings came all the way back to tie it up, James checked back into the game with five minutes, 16 seconds remaining for the home stretch.

It was a mixed bag for the 18-year veteran from there.

James flipped the ball with 3:54 left, lost his dribble to the perimeter under routine pressure from Terence Davis, and followed that up by flipping the ball over on the Lakers’ next possession, trying to pass a pass to Anthony Davis. in the corner. This allowed kings 101-97 to rise.

James skipped a 3 with 1:50 to narrow the Kings lead from five to two, but he airballed a 3 with 1:17 over, which could have put LA in the lead.

While James left the arena feeling like coming from a loss, it was still better than not even being able to play.

‘To be honest, it was awful for me. I was more stressed than ever, ”said James. “But I’m glad I’m playing now, so a little stress relief.”