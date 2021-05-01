Cricket South Africa is shifting their focus to bid for 2027 Cricket World Cup





The President of Cricket South Africa, Rihan Richards, announced on Friday that his country will bid to host the World Cup of cricket for men and women in 2027. The board of Cricket South Africa that has been dealing with the Sports Government for a long time has now been dissolved and there is a new board with self-sufficient directors. The purpose of the new board will be focused solely on cricket matters. Over the next eight-year cycle, Richards will be involved with the International Cricket Council events and it will begin the bidding process for the World Cup. The bidding is expected to open in a few months and Richards has already revealed his intentions. “We believe it is an ideal opportunity” – Rihan Richards Rihan Richard made it clear that Cricket South Africa will bid on both men’s and women’s cricket world cups, an under-19 cricket world cup and a T20 world cup. He added that their main focus will be the Men’s World Cup in 2027 and he also believes this will be the perfect opportunity after hosting a cricket World Cup in 2003 24 years ago. “We will be bidding for both men’s and women’s World Cups, an Under-19 World Cup and a T20 World Cup,” said Acting President of Cricket South Africa, Rihan Richards But our focus will be on the Men’s World Cup in 2027. We believe it is an ideal opportunity as it has been 24 years since we last hosted it ” he added South Africa has yet to win a WorldCup The South African men’s team has not had the best of times in World Cup and despite having a strong team, they have not yet managed to reach the final of the tournament. They have hosted the 2003 cricket World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2009 Championship Trophies and two Under 19 World Cups, but they have not taken advantage of the home advantage. The previous Men’s WorldCup in 2019 didn’t go the way they would have liked and they couldn’t make it to the top four in a knockout stage tournament. South Africa has dominated limited-overs cricket for the past decade, but surprisingly hasn’t been able to make it big in ICC tournaments.







