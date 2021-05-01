Robert Hainsey makes three Irish OL on Day 2





The Notre Dame football team would see most of their offensive line lined up in the 2021 NFL Draft, with three coming off the board on Day 2. The Notre Dame Football program continues to select some of their stars on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, and they keep showing that they are ‘Offensive Line U’. Three offensive linemen were drafted during the second and third rounds, showing how great this unit has been over the past season. In the third round, we saw Tight End Tommy Tremble become the fourth player in his position group off the board, at number 83 overall for the Carolina Panthers. It took only 12 more slots before another member of this Notre Dame Football program heard his name called. 3 Notre Dame Football OL taken on day 2 After Liam Eichenberg kicked off the action on Day 2 and headed to Miami with No. 42 overall, fellow left-wing linemate Aaron Banks went to the San Francisco 49ers six picks later at No. 48. Tremble became the third fourth Irish player off the board after Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was number 52 to Cleveland, but the Irish weren’t done yet. With pick # 95, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Robert Hainsey made their choice for round three as both offensive tackles came off the board from the Irish. This is a kid who started rocketing draft boards after a strong Senior Bowl and Pro Day and was rightfully selected on Day 2. Hainsey is widely regarded as one of the more versatile offensive linemen in this draft class as he played tackles in South Bend but is likely to move to the next level. Heck, Hainsey even played some center in the Senior Bowl workouts, so he’s a plug and play guy wherever you need him. Day 3 starts at 12 p.m. ET and lasts until rounds 4 through 7 have ended. There are still plenty of Irish players who could go on Day 3, and we can’t wait to see where these star players end up and continue their football journeys. Make sure to bookmark our draft tracker for grades, analysis and a full list of the selected ones.

