Collegiate tennis is a big deal for Rome | Columns

The community got some good news earlier this week when Ann Hortman, director of the Rome Sports Commission, told the Georgias Rome Office of Tourism board that the Atlantic Coast Conference tennis tournament would be back in Rome next year. That was no surprise to me, but also no certainty.
ACC tennis, as a top to bottom conference, is the best in the nation. Seven of the top 10 NCAA women played at the tournament last weekend. Several of the top 25 men were also in town for the event.
It was really a shame that the audience couldn’t observe the play as it was incredible. There were some fantastic players behind individual matches, but in the end, the two teams I predicted would win the city with big trophies.
It wasn’t rocket science to choose the North Carolina women to win. The top seed Tar Heels won their fifth consecutive conference championship and are big favorites to win the national championship in Orlando this year.
The Lady Heels gave up just 17 points in a perfect 26-0 in double matches throughout the season. Their # 1 singles player, Sara Daavettila, was # 1 in the country during the tournament, but fell slightly over the weekend. She was behind in both the semifinals, Emma Navarro of Virginia, and the final, Kenya Jones of Georgia Tech, when the team took the victory.
That’s one of the weird things about collegiate tennis. Once a team has reached a match, all individual matches that have not ended will be discontinued. I suppose that will keep players fresh and avoid chances of injury once the points are contested, but if I was a player I think I want to finish my match.
Incidentally, Navarro and Jones spent much of the season in the NCAA’s top 10 rankings.
North Carolina has a pair of freshmen, Fiona Crawley and Reilly Tran, who are 41-0 in the season together.
Not too shabby. The Carolina women will be another force to be reckoned with next season, even if they lose a lot of seniors.
The Virginia men’s victory was not that easy to predict, despite the Cavaliers being a perfect 12-0 in the conference game. Their overall record was 21-2, with both losses at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor championship event. They lost in the semifinals to North Carolina and were surprised by the guest team, Illinois, in the consolation round.
They came back to avenge Carolina’s loss in the conference game.
Virginia played a lineup with three freshmen they call freshmen at UVA in the top six singles positions. Virginia almost didn’t make it past the round during the tournament. Jeffrey Von Der Schulenberg, one of the freshmen, however, came back from a 3-0 deficit in the third set of his game, beating Georgia Tech in a thrilling tie-breaker to send the Cavs to the second round against NC State. .
Virginia downed the Wolfpack 4-0 to advance to the final against North Carolina, which made a massive semi-final comeback with Wake Forest to defeat the Demon Deacons.
Carolina won the doubles in the championship game, meaning Virginia had to win four of the six singles games to claim the title.
With a tie of three, the championship came down to Virginia freshman Iaki Montes and Carolina fifth-year senior Simon Soendergaard.
It may be appropriate to point out at this point that Carolina played the singles match without two of his top players, William Blumberg and Rinky Hijikata, both of whom had chest ankle injuries, although Blumberg was instrumental in winning the doubles .
One can only speculate that Sam Paul, Carolina’s longtime coach, held them out for future NCAA tournament play.
At least Montes was able to beat Soendergaard in straight sets to give Virginia the victory.
The Virginia men and Carolina women will be getting automatic bids at the NCAA tournaments, but the rest of the field won’t be revealed until Monday.
You can bet it will have a strong ACC influence.
Aside from a gruesome day, I can’t imagine anyone beating the Carolina women. Virginia, UNC and Wake Forest can all compete for the men’s national championship.
If Blumberg and Hijikata are healthy, the Carolina men will be tough. Virginia has come up with a way to win 15 games in a row and has a very confident throw. Don’t sleep on Wake either.
Rome tennis fans will have the chance to see more high-level tennis from May 13-16 when the NCAA Division III Preliminary Rounds of the National Tournament are held in Rome. Again, we don’t know who will be here for a week, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Emory men, and it doesn’t rule out the Berry women getting a big chance to get a bid.
And if you’re a huge fan of the game, the USTA Georgia Adult League team championships will be held this weekend at the Rome Tennis Center.