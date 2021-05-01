Oakland As Game # 27: John Means Business Again, Better Than Quality Mike Fiers

If there’s one thing that will take the Oakland Ashes away from their 2021 season streak against the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles, it’s that John Means Company.

The A’s were hampered by the left starter for the second time in a week and fell 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series at the Colosseum on Friday. The gem by Means extinguished the quality debut of Mike Pride, who pitched for the first time this year after the start of the season on the injured list.

Last Sunday, Means halted Oakland in the 7th inning, in a win that prevented a series sweep by the Axis at Camden Yards. He repeated that attempt tonight, brushing off seven frames and allowing only two solo homers, a bloop single and a walk. Despite that scintillating line, including nine strikeouts and a whopping 22 swinging strikes on 93 pitches, his ERA still remained rose up to 1.70 per year.

Oakland scored the first point of the night on a dinger off Sean Murphy.

And then the next batter, Matt Chapman, took a tough walk! Maybe this time they would come up with Means.

No. The next 14 batters were retired in order. Then a bloop jamshot single! Then another one out. That marked the end of the 6th inning, and in the meantime, the Orioles had taken a modest 3-1 lead.

In the 7th, the A got one back, reducing the margin to 3-2.

That is Mitch Moreland, goes deep from a nasty lefty. Yesterday, he hit a double from a left-handed 99 mph fastball Shane McClanahan. A few weeks ago, his second walk-off single of the year was released against a left reliever.

My point is, even though youd rather having the peloton advantage doesn’t mean your good hitters still can’t get good results in meaningful moments against pitching with the same hand. Lord knows we’ve seen it Matt Olson hit enough game-winning moonshots of leftists to ever question him again. That’s why it was a bad decision to pinch-hit 9th for Moreland on Wednesday in 9th, as they burned their bank prematurely and forced their worst hitters into high leverage spots instead.

Swap a good hitter for another good hitter who is a superior match, but not for a bad hitter. They did it again tonight on the 9th, though Moreland wasn’t involved this time.

The A’s got their first two batters on base against Orioles closer Cesar Valdez, and Moreland nearly came through with a left swing. But the 104 mph rocket went straight into a glove for a loud lineout, and the runner on second nearly doubled from a repeat review actually left Oaklands!

With two on and one off, and Valdez on the right on the hill, the Ash was right Stephen Piscotty and Elvis Andrus appropriate, with lefty Seth Brown available to squeeze. Piscotty had quite a bounce-back start this year, and just nine months ago we were amazed at the number of grand slams he hit in the 9th inning, which was during a from-years on record. Andrus hits .159 this year, down from .194 last year, with a .406 OPS; three NL teams are more offended than theirs pitchers this year.

Instead of letting Piscotty strike and then putting Brown in for Andrus, Brown was rushed to get Piscotty. It almost worked! He hit the ball 367 feet and it looked great right away, but it came up short for a zero. Then, the coldest hitter on the roster was easily eliminated to end the game.

I just don’t understand the part here. Sure, Piscotty could end up in a doubles and leave Brown on deck, but that’s not enough to justify the tradeoff. You just have to choose Piscotty there instead of Andrus because it’s like having two chances of a hit instead of holding one breath.

Either way, it didn’t matter, but the A’s didn’t put themselves in the best position to win in 9th. For the second time in three games, they played their cards too early and in the wrong hands, finishing four fifths of a flush. That’s just enough to lose every time.

Anyway, fun fact! Valdez pitched shortly for the Ashes in 2017, leading to this stat.

Oldest former #Athletics to include a Save vs the A’s

Rick Honeycutt 39 ’94

Rollie Fingers 36-38 ’82, 84-85

Diego. Follow 36 ’74

Dennis Lamp 36 ’89

Cesar Valdez 36 Tonight David Feldman (@dfeldy) May 1, 2021

Yes?

Fiers is warming up

The As got their own quality pitching performance, from a source we hadn’t seen this year.

Fiers was to be part of the rotation again, but started the season at the IL, and it was not until the last day of April that he got back to the MLB mound. Complicating matters were the fact that all five other starters are currently making a living and don’t deserve to be bumped, and the fair question of whether the veteran right-handed would even be an upgrade from the current group or rather the sixth best for a five-man unit.

The first problem was solved for the time being by temporarily increasing it to a six-man rotation, not a bad idea during a long period with no days off. As for whether Fiers can still contribute, it only took him nine throws to answer that question by going through a perfect first inning.

The rest was exactly what you expect from a Fiers start. You weren’t sure how it happened, but at one point you looked up and he was finishing the sixth inning and there were only three runs on the board. The Orioles had a lot of hard contact and he saw them run a few times, and he only hit three while earning only four swinging strokes. But every time he got in trouble, he made a few big throws to get out.

Pride: 6 ip, 3 runs, 3 Ks, 2 BB, 2 HR, 6 hits, 83 pitches, 90.3 mph EV

The righthanded man was cruising until the 3rd inning, when Baltimore suddenly hit back-to-back homers. But no one was on the base, so both were solo and the damage was minimized. Then he sat down as if nothing had happened and retired his next three batters and continued on his way.

In the 5th, the Orioles put runners on second and third base with no one out, but he retired the top of the line-up to limit them to only one RBI groundout. In the 6th, they put up their first two again, but he got a double play and flyout to wring out.

That’s a good start, and when the As lineup shows up, it’s easy enough to win a game.

In a season where a simple number of innings might be a bigger deal than ever, it’s certainly nice to see the designated innings-eater back at the table.

Also: scoreless inning each from the pen through Deolis War, Sergio Romo, and Yusmeiro Klein, combined for five strikeouts and no walks.

Laser Ramon and Tony Hustle

Let’s end on a happy note, with some impressive highlights from the As.

First, somehow the league still hasn’t figured out not to run Ramon Laureano.

Not. Run. On. Ramon. That’s his third outfield assist this year.

Even the stadium staff played airtight defense tonight.

But the memorable rush was over Tony Kemp. In the 8th inning, with one out and Oakland desperate for the tying run, he walked to reach base. Then he stole second place and moved alertly to third on a passed ball that never came more than five feet from home plate.

He basically ventured from the butcher’s box to third base without anyone ever hitting the ball. And he represented the tying run in the 8th. Sadly he was stranded, but had he made it to the last 30 yards his hustle and bustle would have changed the game.

Kemp now has more walks (8) than hits (6) this year. It has its drawbacks, but with a .385 OBP, plus this kind of impactful playability and versatility on multiple positions on the defense, including the middle infield, it certainly offers a lot for someone rating substitution level via WAR.

Means do not justify the end

The As was again eliminated by Means, but they could have won this game anyway. Just one more punch through the top of their lineup against the Ox bullpen in the 8th, or a meter and a half to the side on Moreland’s smash in the 9th, or maybe whatever Piscotty would have done had he been allowed to hit, and they could have done that too .

That’s a double edged sword. It’s frustrating that they got so close but came up short. But it is also strangely comforting that they put their sixth starter on the rust-covered mound, went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and made a questionable management decision at the climax moment in the 9th, still falling one short. hop away from winning the game. Sounds like a pretty good team.