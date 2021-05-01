Surrey v Hampshire, Somerset v Middlesex and more: county cricket live! | Sport





Knows and Glamorgan entered their Cardiff match as the only teams in Group Three without a win, and it took just two days for Glamorgan to end their troubled run in emphatic style and Kent to be sentenced to a third straight heavy defeat. The day had started when Darren Stevens completed a five-fer on his 45th birthday when Glamorgan was eliminated for 197 runs, leading 59 runs in the first innings. But in their second knockout, Kents’ opening pair’s 18 runs turned out to be their biggest collaboration. Stevens’ birthday was soured by a three-ball duck and it was Michael Hogan whose five turned out to be more decisive as the visitors were thrown out only 74. Glamorgan scored the 16 runs they needed in three overs, David Lloyd finished with a six. Elsewhere in third grade, in Headingley Northamptonshire came out with a slim advantage in the first innings over Yorkshire, despite a wobble as they fell from 76 for one to 81 for five. Saif Zaib and Tom Taylor cleared the listing ship for Northants, scoring 55 and 50 respectively. There was also a collapse at Hove where Lancashire, especially struggle against Sussexs young spinner Jack Carson, fell from 137 for one to 193 for six in response to Sussex’s 328, with Keaton Jennings opening their innings with a 60 fine. After 11 wickets fell on opening day at the Oval in Group Two, only two followed the second with Ollie Pope who mostly seems to enjoy playing. Hampshire, averaging 99.62 by scoring 131 and Hashim Amla unbeaten at 215. When bad light stopped playing at the end of a day of comfortable, sporadically brilliant batting Surrey were 513 for three, ahead of 421, and apparently on track for a first win of the season. So also Leicestershire, which decreased for 421 after being ejected Gloucestershire to 129 for six with only the captain, Chris Dent (53), showing resistance. Lewis Goldsworthy and George Bartlett led the Somerset resistance as they rallied late to end the day by 178-4 Middlesex, which still lead with 179 points. In group one, Nottinghamshires Luke Fletcher secured a five-fer by taking the last two wickets as DerbyshireThe first innings ended for 105 of 86 for eight at night, and Nott’s pursuit of a first win of the season gathered momentum as, despite the early loss of their centurion Ben Slater in the first innings, their batsmen put them in control . Haseeb Hameed scored 94 and Ben Duckett 87, as they eventually set a goal of 470 for the win. On a rainy day in Chester-le-Street, Durham Openers Alex Lees and Will Young both scored for centuries Warwickshire, ejected only 87, continued to toil. Essex and Worcestershire seem to be repeating their first tie-in of the season: Essex again hit first and declared, this time for 561 for eight, with centuries ahead of Tom Westley and Alastair Cook. Once again they failed to make it through to the Worcestershire line-up quickly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos