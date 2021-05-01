Creed Himphrey off the board in Round 2 of the NFL Draft





For the first time in four years, no Oklahoma footballer was selected on the first night of the NFL Draft. Not the case, however, in Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, when the Kansa City Chiefs sooner chose center Creed Humphrey in the second round with the 63rd overall choice, the penultimate player selected in the second round. In most mock drafts, Humphrey went between the 40th and 60th selected player. The same mock concepts featured a former Sooner linebacker Ronnie Perkins target in the same range, but the OU defense still waited for his name when the third round began Friday night. Humphrey has been the anchor of the OU attack line as the starter at center for the past three seasons. He earned the starting role as a freshman in 2018, and that season, the Oklahoma Attack Line was recognized as the best in college football and winner of the Joe Moore Award. Last season’s Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year will become part of a totally revamped Kansas City Chiefs line of attack since the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in February. Humphrey will be joined on the front line in Kansas City by offensive left tackle and former Sooner Orlando Brown, Jr., which the Chiefs acquired from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week. Pro scouts have been keeping an eye on Sooner center Humphrey for the past few seasons, and he’s likely increased his design stock with an impressive performance during his OU Pro Day. He turned a 9-foot, 4-inch wide jump, a 33-inch vertical jump, had 29 reps in the bench press, and his 40-yard time was 5.09. Named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2020, Humphrey started 39 consecutive games for Oklahoma, every game the Sooners played in the past three years. He was a second-team AP All-American in his second season in 2019. Most impressive is the fact that he didn’t allow one quarterback sack in all 39 games he played at OU. The Chiefs now have three former Oklahoma Sooners on the current roster. In addition to Humphrey and Brown, who both joined the team in the past week, Blake “Bulldozer” Bell resigned from Kansas City during the off season. Bell, who played in Oklahoma from 2011 to 2014, was a member of the Chiefs in 2019 and was with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 season before rejoining the Chiefs. Middle position was a specific area Kansas City needed as the Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl run in the 2021 season, and Humphrey was one of the highest-rated of the college ranks in this draft.

