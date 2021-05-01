Statement from the Western Hockey League on the test results of COVID-19 – CHL





Calgary, Alta. The Western Hockey League today released the following statement regarding COVID-19 test results: The WHL completed the 12th week of its return to play with zero positive test results for COVID-19 among the 786 tests administered in the WHL from April 25 to April 30, 2021. In the Central Division, a total of 159 tests were conducted for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from April 25 to April 30. to all members of the team delegations of players and staff. In the U.S. Division, a total of 467 tests were conducted for the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans from April 25 to April 30. Members of the team delegations for Everett used private antigen testing. , Portland, Seattle and Spokane were tested three times. Tri-City has been tested twice with private antigen tests and once with PCR tests. In the BC Division, a total of 141 tests were conducted for the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals from April 25 to April 30. members of the team delegations of players and staff. To date, the WHL conducted a total of 9,006 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 to April 30, 2021, with 14 positive test results. The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 test results. The WHL will not provide information about the identity of individuals. About the Western Hockey League

Considered the world’s best development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 affiliated clubs, 17 of which are in Western Canada and five in the US Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading provider of talent to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading hockey scholarship provider with over 375 graduates receiving WHL scholarships each year to pursue a post-secondary education of your choice. Each season, WHL players are also the core of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos