SK-II STUDIO returns with ‘VS’





‘US’Series through SK-II STUDIO is a collection of six animated films based on the life experiences of six Olympic athletesSimone Biles, the world’s most decorated gymnast, LiuXiang, world record swimmer, Ishikawa Kasumi, table tennis player and two-time Olympic medalist, Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, badminton duo and Olympic gold medalists, Mahina Maeda, surfer and Hinotori Nippon[1], the Japan volleyball team. They all explore what it means to take control of fate, overcoming the societal pressures that often dictate what a person must look, act and feel in order to be perfect.

Any movie within the ‘US’ Series through SK-II STUDIO examines different aspects of social pressure experienced by women: Trolls. Pressure. Obsession of the image. Rules. Limitations. Machine-like mindset. Brought to life in the form of a “strange beast” or “kaiju“in Japanese, each”kaiju “ sheds light on the inner demon that every athlete must defeat to pursue his destiny. A mix of animation and live action, the ‘US’ series spans a wide variety of genres including sci-fi, fantasy, action and sports. Each episode is independent, with its own universe and style, featuring the work of award-winning animation studiosImaginary Powers, Passion Pictures, Platige Image and C3 and original music from singer-songwriters such as John Legend and Lexie Liu. The ‘US’ series released worldwide on May 1, 2021 with a world premiere in Hainan, China along with the debut of an immersive social retail pop-up store in Duty-free shopping center in Haitang Bay in Sanya in collaboration with China Duty Free Group. This is not the first time SK-II enters unexplored territory. After its debut brand docu-drama “The Center Lane “ by award-winning director Hirokazu Koreeda with the inspiring story of swimmer Ikee Rikako’s back to competitive swimming, the global skincare brand is once again transforming itself into a film production studio, putting entertainment and purpose in the #CHANGEDESTINY universe. Demonstrating those purposeful stories once again can be done in a totally unexpected way. SK-II will additionally have one #CHANGEDESTINY fund, contributing $ 1 for each view collected on each SK-II STUDIO movie to support women in pursuit of their destiny to create positive change this year as part of the brand’s purpose.The total contribution to the #CHANGEDESTINY Fund will be capped at $ 500,000 USD. Participating organizations will be announced later. “#CHANGEDESTINY is at the heart of our brand purpose at SK-II. For years we have celebrated that fate is not a matter of chance, but a matter of choice through the stories of courageous women around the world. further and strengthen our commitment to our brand purpose. “shared Sandeep Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Global SK-II. “We know from our conversations with our consumers that there are far bigger issues than skin and beauty that they worry about. We also know that because of the pandemic and its consequences, consumers have higher expectations of brands and companies. With the release of the SK-II Studio films, we’re celebrating a moment in SK-II’s #CHANGEDESTINY history. We hope these films can give women around the world the courage to take matters into their own hands and be a starting point for our brands and companies to come together and act as a force for good and growth to bring positive and create meaningful change. “ For more information about the ‘US’ Series and learn about it SK-II STUDIO and #ChangeDestiny, visit the virtual SK-II CITY at https://city.sk-ii.com/. About SK-II For nearly 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why older sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. Scientists have spent years of research to isolate the wonder ingredient PITERA, the exclusive and naturally derived ingredient of SK-II, made from a proprietary fermentation process from a unique yeast strain. Since then, SK-II with PITERA has become a special secret shared by celebrities around the world such as Tangwei, Ni Ni, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase, Kasumi Arimura, Naomi Watanabe, Chloe Grace Moretz. For the latest news and detailed information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com. About #CHANGEDESTINY #CHANGEDESTINY is at the heart of the SK-II brand philosophy that celebrates that destiny is not a matter of chance, but a matter of choice. Inspired by the stories of women from around the world, #CHANGEDESTINY highlights the pressures they face and the universal ‘box’ they are put into to be perfect in the eyes of society. Award-winning #CHANGEDESTINY campaigns include the 2016 ‘Marriage Market Takeover’ that put the spotlight on ‘Sheng Nu’ or ‘Leftover Women’ labels in China, “The Expiry Date” from 2017, “Meet Me Halfway” and the 2019 “Timelines”, a documentary series in collaboration with Katie Couric on the evolving and controversial topic of marital pressure and social expectations facing women worldwide. [1]SK-II Studio’s “VS Limitations” was filmed in 2019 with Japan’s 2019 national team Hinotori Nippon. The athletes featured in the films share SK-II’s brand purpose of #CHANGEDESTINY and often have life-changing experiences. while under intense scrutiny, pressure and judgment. Their selection is completely separate from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. SOURCE SK-II Related Links http://www.sk-ii.com

