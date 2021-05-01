Jack Brooks makes history as Covid’s first replacement in County cricket





Jack Brooks has become the county crickets’ first-ever Covid replacement after replacing Lewis Gregory ahead of day three of Somerset’s LV = Insurance County Championship game against Middlesex. A member of Gregory’s private bubble, understood by Telegraph Sport his London-based partner reported feeling unwell on Saturday morning and, although she returned a negative lateral flow test, in accordance with government guidelines, Gregory must remain in isolation until a further negative result is obtained. Under Regulation 7.10 of the ECB’s Covid Replacement Regulations, the English all-rounder who bowled 26 overs and took two wickets in the first innings of Middlesex, but had not yet hit, will no longer play a role in the game at the Cooper Associates County Ground. miss the last two days of the match, regardless of whether his partner returns a negative test. The loss of Gregory, whose solid unbeaten 62 on the final afternoon was instrumental in their victory at Lords last month, is a major blow to Somersets as they hope to complete a season double at Middlesex. After being put in the bat by Tom Abell, Middlesex reached 357 in their first innings, with Robbie White at the top scoring 92 for his third consecutive half century. By 12:30 pm Somerset had reached 256-8, only George Bartlett, 55, passed fifty. Jack Leach was undefeated at 15 and Craig Overton at 34. Somersets overseas star Marchant de Lange was not selected for this game and it is not known whether or not he was considered a replacement. The Rules require that, except in exceptional circumstances, an equal player (or as close as possible) must be nominated and the former South African star may have extra pace that means he was not suitable. Brooks will have his first appearance of the summer after recovering from surgery on both Achilles tendons and a thumb injury in the off-season Bob Willis Trophy final. Somerset has issued the following statement: Somerset County Cricket Club can confirm that Jack Brooks has been made available as a replacement for Covid-19 for the remainder of the current LV = Insurance County Championship game against Middlesex at the Cooper Associates County Ground. A member of Lewis Gregory’s private bubble felt unwell this morning and had a lateral flow test. This test was found to be negative, but the protocol dictates that until the results of a new test are received, Lewis remains in isolation according to government guidelines. No further comment will be made at this time.

