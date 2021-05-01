How to watch today’s Notre Dame Football Blue & Gold game // UHND.com

Today’s Blue & Gold game will not be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network like it has in years past. Instead, the game will be streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The good news is that you don’t have to sign up for a paid account to see the game. However, you must sign up and download or stream the app on your mobile device from a supported browser.

For some Xfinity and Cox subscribers, you may already have access to Peacock through your cable box. For those who don’t use one of these cable providers, you need to sign up. Here are the steps to access before the game starts at 12:30 PM today.

Sign up for a free account at Peacock.com Check them list of supported devices to see which ones you need to access Download the app or use your browser to view the game

Most of the popular streaming devices can access Peacock with two notable exceptions: Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV. For anyone with a ROKU, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, Playstation, Android TV or LG Smart TV; you should be in good shape, although some old versions of those devices may not be supported.

If you’re out of luck and don’t have any of those devices, or if you’re streaming from one of the devices that aren’t supported, you can still watch the game on most modern web browsers. Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari are all supported. That also means you can stream the game in any of those browsers and cast it to your TV if you have a device casting to a TV, such as an Apple TV from a Mac laptop or a Chromecast from any Chrome browser.

If this seems like a lot to watch the game live, the game will also be available on Fighting Irish TV and in the Peacock app after the live broadcast.

Please log in this morning to ensure access later in the day if you haven’t already.