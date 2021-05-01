Seymour tennis hangs heavily with No. 4 Columbus North

The ball went straight to Seymours Madalyn Baurle as she faced the net in her two doubles against Columbus North on Friday at home. The hard-hitting Baurle poked the ball with her backhand, so none of her opponents could get the ball.
That point sealed the game for Seymours two doubles tandem from Baurle and Elise Hartung. The duo hugged after Baurles’ match point and celebrated a massive win over one of the state’s superpowers.
Honestly, I thought this was all well worth it, Baurle said after the two and a half hour game. I was really excited.
Excited, relieved, happy, all of that, said Hartung.
It was an incredibly tight match from start to finish on two doubles. It was a three-set encounter with each set going into a tiebreaker. Hartung and Baurle said they continued to cheer each other on during the long game, which they both admitted was the longest game they’ve played this season.
The final score of the game was 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (6-8), 10-8. The duo were 7-4 behind in the third set, but won six of the last seven points to take the win.
They can make mistakes without their partner dropping their heads down, said head coach Sharon Wood. We decided to be more aggressive and trust our swing in the tiebreaker, and that was the game changer there.
The victory of Baurle and Hartungs was the only victory Seymour had that day against Columbus North, number 4 in the rankings.
In three singles, Valeria Ramirez also fought through a tough three-set match. She barely lost the match 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 8-10.
Valeria played the absolute best match we’ve seen her play all year, Wood said. We were impressed with her expectation. She moves very quickly, she reads where the players are going. We’re working with her to see if she can get a few more winners so she can create some points instead of waiting for them to make a mistake.
Other results for the Owls included Brooke Schafstall lost 0-6, 0-6 in one basehit, Sandy Cerino lost 0-6, 0-6 on two singles, and Avery Ragon and Mallory Moore lost 0-6, 2 -6 in one. doubles.
They competed against the very best competition and Wood hopes it will pay off for them in the long run.
We wanted them to get the experience, especially when we see teams like Floyd Central down the line, Wood said.
Wood told how to Columbus North, if one of her players hit an easy ball or a soft ball, the opponent would hit a winner and nothing could be done about it. So when the Owls go back to court against Jennings County on Monday, she hopes her team can mimic that and take advantage of hitting winners when the opportunity arises.
Overall, Wood was pleased with the way her team competed in the game on Friday night. In the post-game group, Wood told her team that their efforts had made her a happy coach.
We had to play some longer points, Wood said. Specifically on two doubles, they had to play a longer game and take some shots that they shouldn’t have hit yet. They really took a step.
I am so proud of everyone and the way they played, said Baurle.
