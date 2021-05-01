Chaska hockey coach Dave Snuggerud – coach, educator, mentor – resigns | Chaska Sports

High school sports are more than what a spectator sees from the drop of the puck to the last horn. Dave Snuggerud, an educator for over twenty years, understood that.
And while he helped revive a Chaska boys’ hockey program that once feared it would have to scrap his JV program, it is his belief in all things hockey, life lessons, teamwork, determination, education that he takes most pride in. when he is walking. away from the head coach position with the Hawks.
Ann Snuggerud, wife, said she remembers the evening he returned home with the job. Dave then went to a job interview for the girls’ hockey rink and was asked to coach the Chaska boys.
“He has given so much to so many children; he really cared about them as athletes and human beings,” said Ann.
Sean Bloomfield, who started as an assistant coach at Snuggerud before being elevated to co-head coach in recent years, saw firsthand the impact Snuggerud had.
“Dave created a culture of excellence in Chaska hockey. Excellence on the ice, but more importantly, excellence on the ice. In the classroom, in the community, at home. That culture is directly correlated with a strong program on the ice,” said Bloomfield.
After leading Chaska hockey from 1998 to 2007, Snuggerud, who played in 265 NHL games and was a member of the 1988 Calgary Olympic team, returned to the post in 2012. He won 129 games in nine seasons and led Chaska to the 2AA section. final in 2020.
“He’s a first-class person. Tons of integrity. Speaks his mind but doesn’t humiliate people. Always does what’s best for kids. That’s what you always want in a coach,” said Lee Smith, boys’ hockey coach at Eden Prairie . for the past 28 years. “His teams were always creative. They played the game well. They played at both ends of the rink. Their staff always squeezed every ounce of energy and talent out of their kids.”
BACK TO THE BANK
Derek Annett was a sophomore in the season when Snuggerud returned to the Hawks coaching post. While they weren’t the most talented of teams, certainly not the deepest, Annett’s last three varsity seasons have been about persistence and development.
“When Dave came back to coach, it was definitely a new style of play. Chaska was able to improve through new systems and playing styles,” said Annett. “He shows responsibility in his players, which teaches kids not only to go out and try, but to really compete to win hockey games.”
Winning hockey games is something that Chaska started to do. While it wasn’t easy when the Hawks made the jump back to Class AA in 2016. Ben Urbanciz made 70 saves, but Smith and Eden Prairie won 6-0.
But that team had the building blocks that would quickly bring Chaska up the rankings. They won 17 games in 2016-17. Their 18th win in 2017-18 was for Eden Prairie on the Eagles’ home ice in the playoffs.
Chaska won 19 games in 2018/19, the last year of current Gopher defender Mike Koster. Still, it was 2019-20 where Snuggerud and the Hawks surprised everyone by pushing through to the section championship, finishing with 16 wins and just one goal short for the state against Smith’s Eagles.
“Man, that atmosphere was great that night. We were lucky to keep going,” said Smith of the 2020 Section 2AA Championship at Mariucci Arena. “I’m sad because we are losing a great hockey man from the coaching ranks. There just aren’t many old school hockey players left where you can sit and share ideas and have fun with. We can reminisce and still today he can. congratulations on coming to our place and beating us. And the following year we played better that day and we beat them. We were probably the underdogs back then. We both wanted to win, but at the end of the day we could shake hands and walk away from it with mutual respect. “
During his second tenure, Snuggerud coached his eldest son, Jacob, now an equipment manager at Dubuque of the United States Hockey League.
“Dad always knew what to do. He could turn a team. The team would go from 2-20 to 0.500 in a year with the same roster. My dad has coached me all my life, the best I could. always trust the person behind me on the couch, ”Jacob said.
And he coached the youngest of his four children, Jimmy, a budding forward who played as a freshman with Chaska last year before being invited to the National Hockey Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan this year.
“It was great to have my dad as a coach. Although he was tough on me, he was tough on everyone with the same intensity. He coached me growing up and was basically my coach all my life. better at hockey, players and people. He focuses on the small details in a player’s game and can fix it in an instant; he knows what it takes to be the best you can be, “said Jimmy.
“With him on the bench my last high school season was phenomenal. He really forced the boys to be the best they could be while coaching the game. I would always remember standing in the stands as a fifth grader watching him. lost his head and yelled at the refs with that steamy red face. Four years later, seeing that face-to-face brought back a lot of memories, “Jimmy added.
MENTOR
For Bloomfield, the principal principal of Breakaway Academy in Chaska, a school that Snuggerud co-founded, mentoring as a coach, as an educator and as a person has been profound for the past nine years.
“Working with Dave has changed my life. As an educator, as a coach and as a friend. I have never met anyone in the coaching or education world who is committed to the success of every child, no matter what accolades they can help him with. He loves Chaska hockey, but more importantly, he loved every kid and wanted to see them succeed, no matter what that meant for his own legacy at Chaska, “Bloomfield said.
Snuggerud will continue his position as director of education at Breakaway Academy, which opened a third location on the East Tube in Woodbury on April 1.