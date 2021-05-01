Play table tennis more skillfully and win





Around the world, in homes with ping pong tables, people played more games while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. For some, the games were a way to pass the time, and for others, they sparked a new interest in the sport. If you recently received a table tennis racket and ready to get more serious about the game, it’s time to learn about the rules and the skills (and techniques) you need to improve your game. Table tennis relies on advanced techniques, and playing against more skilled opponents requires you to hone your skills. Making sure you’re up to date with the standard scoring methods currently in use is another important first step. Games today go to 11 points, instead of the previous 21, and serve rotates two per player. It makes the sport move faster and gives the sport a faster place. If you don’t know yet, check online to see if there is a table tennis center near you. If so, you may want to take a tour and see if you want to join. You will be able to play with others at your level and sign up for coaching classes if you wish. It’s always helpful to play practice matches, but you may also need skill practice. Your first big commitment to serious table tennis is probably to buy a racquet. Almost all players consider it the most crucial device. If you’ve never played with anything other than a shared racquet on a table, be prepared for a major change. Before making your purchase, it is crucial to determine your playing style as it will determine the type of grip you want. Pretty much everyone you talk to will tell you that no one ever changes their grip, so think about it, try some options, and make a wise decision. Comfort with your racquet is essential while adding speed and spin to your strokes. While it is normal to agree that practice makes you a better player in any sport, table tennis requires unique skills. Not all of them are developed most effectively within the practice game flow, so you’ll want to work on skills training separately. Isolating and practicing things like footwork can significantly improve your game over time. In combination with practice against increasingly skilled opponents, you will see your game improve steadily. If table tennis becomes something that you take more seriously and enjoy as a leisure activity, something good may have emerged from the pandemic.

