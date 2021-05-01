Hornets vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, May 1 model predictions at 97-60 roll





The Charlotte Hornets welcome the Detroit Pistons to Spectrum Center on Saturday night. Charlotte is 30-32 this season, but the Hornets are 16-13 in their home building. Detroit is 19-44 overall and only 7-27 on the road in 2020-21. LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Malik Monk (ankle) are dubious to play for Charlotte, with Gordon Hayward (foot) ruled out. Jerami Grant (knee), Wayne Ellington (calf), Cory Joseph (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (resting) are out for Detroit. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. William Hill Sportsbook lists Charlotte as the home favorite of 7.5 points, who remains steadfast from the opener, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the final Pistons vs. Hornets odds. Before you Hornets vs. Make pistons picks, you should Check out NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model. The SportsLine projection model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has generated more than $ 9,400 in winnings at its top rated NBA Choices in the past two seasons. The model has won over $ 1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule with a staggering 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks compared to the spread going back until last season. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Hornets versus pistons. You can go to SportsLine to see the choices. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pistons vs. Hornets: Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -7.5

Pistons vs. Hornets over-under: 213.5 points

DET: The Pistons are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHA: The Hornets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games Featured game | Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons Why the pistons can cover

The Pistons are an excellent team at reaching the free-throw line and are in the top five of the NBA by number of free throws. That helps boost their attacking efficiency, and Detroit is also an above-average offensive rebounding team, taking 27.1 percent of its own missed shots. The Hornets also fight in different defensive areas. Charlotte is the second worst in the NBA in 2-point accuracy allowed at 55.3 percent, and the Hornets are last in the league in allowed 3-pointers, giving up 14.7 points per game. Charlotte is also at the bottom of the NBA in terms of assists allowed (27.3 per game) and defensive rebound percentage (72.3 percent), bringing optimism to Detroit. On the defensive side, the Pistons are above average at creating havoc, forcing 14.3 percent revenue from defensive assets. They are also No. 7 in the NBA in terms of allowable quick break points (11.3 per game), and the Hornets are a group of the lowest five in creating free throws, reaching only 20.7 times per game. . Why the Hornets Can Cover Charlotte is one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooting teams and has a distinct advantage over Detroit in that regard. The Hornets hit 13.9 3-pointers per game, converting them with a 37.7 percent clip, placing both points comfortably in the top 10 of the league. Charlotte is also a top-10 offensive recovery team, with 10.3 per game, and the Hornets are a top-five team in assists per game at 26.9 for the season. How Pistons vs. Make hornets picks The SportsLine model leans below the total and projects that the teams combine for 209 points. The model also says that one side of the spread reaches nearly 70 percent of the time. You can get that choice at SportsLine. So who wins Pistons vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread to jump on, all of the model that is doing well with NBA picks.







