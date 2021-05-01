Jack Russell depicts the day Norfolk hosted the cricket test in 1921

Cricket fan and former skipper of the modern Old Buckenham club Tom Walshe in a beautiful way to celebrate an important anniversary

It was arguably the most prestigious cricket match ever in Norfolk.

And it saw Sir Jack Hobbs, one of England’s sporting greats of all time, reach a pinnacle in his long and illustrious career.

Now, 100 years after what Hobbs considered to be one of my best innings, if not the best, that special occasion in East Anglias sports history has been captured on canvas by another top English cricket player of more recent times, wicket-keeper turned famed artist Jack Russell.

It now seems incredible that a top international game took place on private grounds tucked away in the quiet village of Old Buckenham, four miles south of Attleborough.

In the first week of May 1921, however, this unlikely setting saw the first thoroughbred encounter on English soil between top teams from England and Australia during nine years interrupted by the war.











The match fulfilled the aspirations of the land owner, wealthy Australian stockbroker Lionel Robinson, under whose name the English 11 entertained the formidable Aussie tour team that was to demolish England in the Test series.

As a self-proclaimed Ashes addict and cricketer with many memorable appearances against the old foe, including a Test century in 1989, Jack Russell became fascinated after hearing about the game when he visited the ground a few years ago to see the present-day old. to paint. Buckenham team.

Cricket history has always been a passion of mine when I was a player, but all the more now that I am a full-time painter, he explains. I love to capture moments from the past on canvas.











I was addicted; I just had to paint it. I was lucky enough to find out just before the 100th anniversary, but to be honest it’s such a colorful encounter between two very good teams that I would have painted it anyway.

So, aided by the discovery a few years earlier of the only known photograph of Hobbs hitting in Old Buckenham on May 5, 1921, Russell returned to the ground last year to work on a painting of the competition.

The end result is a vivid rendition of The Master, as Hobbs was known, stroking a characteristic behind-foot boundary shot on his way to a score of 85. His innings ended in disappointment when he had to retire with a leg injury. him and thousands of spectators a famous century.

He said in his autobiography that because of the power of Australian bowling plus the batting conditions, it was one of the best innings he ever played, says Russell.

For the guy who holds the world record for scoring the most top-notch centuries, that’s a pretty big statement.











The artist was also fascinated by the soil itself in the wooded area, which has remained largely unchanged a century later.

Lionel Robinson oversaw its construction shortly after buying and rebuilding Old Buckenham Hall in 1906.

The cricket-mad Aussie still had many influential family and business relationships in Australia, and entertained Down Under cricketers in the hall on either side of the First World War.

This was the great era of country house cricket, and Robinson went to great lengths to bring first-class cricketers to his field and bring them first-class hospitality at bargain prices.

A feature of the land 100 years ago was a rustic wooden pavilion with a wide, circular thatched roof. It appeared on many of the photos taken during the 1921 competition and immediately caught the attention of the artists.

The circular thatched pavilion intrigued me because I had never seen one before, he says. Due to its unusual shape, it had to be central together with Hobbs.

The story of the pavilion gives another twist to the story. Robinson was already a sick man when the 1921 game was played and died 14 months later. Old Buckenham Hall and its cricket ground later became the setting for a preparatory school, but the Hall itself suffered a catastrophic fire in 1952.











Eventually, Old Buckenham Hall School was restored to Brettenham in Suffolk and the thatched pavilion was dismantled and taken to the playing fields where it still stands.

Jack Russell left no stone unturned to get the details correct, including the wide Norfolk sky.

I asked two cricket-crazy BBC weathermen, Philip Avery and John Hammond, to help me out. They dug out the kind of cloud that could be seen on the second day of the game.

“And the fact that it was only around 8-10 degrees Celsius at the time meant that the Aussies would have been a little chilly had they just come down from Down Under.

“That’s why they’ve all put the top buttons on their shirts and wear long-sleeved sweaters.











Indeed, some of the Australian team staying at the Royal Hotel in Attleborough (now The Mulberry Tree) were so cold that they called Old Buckenham Hall to request that coal be sent to the hotel after they ran out, which Robinson.

The game itself was ultimately spoiled by the weather with wet and cold conditions, forcing the game to be halted on the third day; it was a major anti-climax for the spectators, as the England team was well at the top after Hobbs heroism.

But the previous sunny day of dazzling English batting was seen by probably the largest crowd to ever attend a Norfolk cricket match.

It was estimated that there were as many as 10,000 spectators, many watching from the roofs of vehicles charged around the border.

Russell meticulously portrayed the cloth-topped viewers and the cars, consulting with a friend who collects vintage cars to help with the final detail.

It was an absolute pleasure to paint this picture, he says. I am extremely honored to be the first artist in 100 years to capture this amazing competition on canvas.

In addition to the original, Jack Russell makes limited edition prints of the photo available.

For more information visit: www.jackrussell.co.uk