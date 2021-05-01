Prep Football: Sun Prairie scores 38 consecutive points to pass Middleton | to run High School Football





PREP FOOTBALL | SUMMARY OF THE AREA OF FRIDAY Summaries of the area on Friday Badger conference WAUNAKEE 48, DEFOREST 30 Waunakee * 7 * 21 * 20 * 0 ** 48 DeForest * 10 * 14 * 6 * 0 ** 30 Q: Keller 26 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick) D: Grundahl 27 interception return (table kick) D: Table 29 field goal Q: Nelson 10 run (Driscoll kick) D: Weisbrod 42 pass from Keyes (Lokken-kick) V: Plan 91 kickoff return (Driscoll kick) D: Finley 6 run (Tisch kick) Q: Nelson 15 passes from Keene (Driscoll kick) W: Keene 5 run (Driscoll kick) W: Driscoll 39 field goal W: Driscoll 30 field goal D: Hawk 30 pass from Keyes (kick failed) Q: Keller 24 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick) TEAM STATISTICS First Downs W 21, D 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) W 41-112, D 29-101. Passing yards W 262, D 260. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) W 20-32-3, D 13-28-2. Penalty Kicks Yards W 7-57, D 6-45. Fumbles-lost W 0-0, D 4-4. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) W: Nelson 26-88; D: Finley 20-102. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) W: Keene 19-31-3-242; D: Keyes 13-28-2-270. Recipient (Att.-Yds) W: Keller 8-106; D: Weisbrod 4-124; Magli 5-95. MONONA GROVE 39, MOUNT HOREB / BARNEVELD 8 Monona Grove * 13 * 7 * 13 * 6 ** 39 Mount Horeb / ​​Barn. * 0 * 2 * 0 * 6 ** 8 MG: Dahlhauser 47 pass from Marron (Larsh kick), 10:27. MG: Dahlhauser 20 pass from Marron (kick failed), 00:16. MH: Security, runner tackled in end zone, 6:42. MG: Huston 8 pass from Marron (Larsh kick), 1:22. MG: Marron 6 run (Larsh kick), 4:33. MG: Matuzak 21 run (Larsh kick), 12:49 AM. MH: Steinhoff 13 run (kick failed), 5:07. MG: Voss 5 run (kick failed), 00:00. TEAM STATISTICS First downs MG 22, MHB 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) MG 32-167, MHB 53-198. Passing yards MG 243, MHB 6. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) MG 18-24-1, MHB 1-7-0. Penalties MG 7-60, MHB 4-20. Clumsy lost MG 2-1, MHB 1-1. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) MG: Matuzak 8-58; MHB: Steinhoff 25-155. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) MG: Marron 18-15-0-175; MHB: Steinhoff 6-1-0-6. Recipient (Att.-Yds) MG: Croak 4-76; Dahlhauser 2-67. MILTON 21, BEAVER DAM 12 Bever Dam * 0 * 6 * 0 * 6 ** 12 Milton * 0 * 21 * 0 * 0 ** 21 M: Dehnert 22 run (Hessenauer kick) BD: Klatt 13 run (kick failed) M: Bothun 1 run (Hessenauer kick) M: Haske 15 pass from Zajac (Hessenauer kick) BD: Biel 44 pass from Riesen (kick failed) TEAM STATISTICS First Downs BD 10, M 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) BD 28-103, M 36-175. Passing yards BD 176, M 75. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) BD 8-25-1, M 4-11-1. Penalty Kicks Yards V 7-45, H 6-50. Fumbles-lost BD 2-1, M 0-0. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Entrainment (Att.-Yds) BD: Klatt 24-97; M: Dehnert 15-89. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) BD: Riesen 8-25-1-176; M: Zajac 4-7-1-75. Recipient (Att.-Yds) BD: Abel 5-35, Rueckert 2-97; M: Haske 2-32, Goll 1-43. JANESVILLE PARKER 25, JANESVILLE CRAIG 14 Janesville Parker * 7 * 7 * 0 * 11 ** 25 Janesville Craig * 0 * 14 * 0 * 0 ** 14 JP: Pritchard 3 run (kick), 1:54. JC: Klietz 1 run (Harriell run). JP: Brooks 8 run (kick). JC: Harriel 19 pass from Kleitz (two point fail). JP: Safety, clipped into end zone, 7:14. JP: Security, click out of the end zone, 3:46. JP: Pritchard 5 run (kick), 1:28. TEAM STATISTICS First Downs JP 17, JC 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) JP 47-234, JC 31-97. Passing yards JP 29, JC 113. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) JP 4-4-0, JC 11-23-0. Penalty Kicks Yards JP 6-33, JC 11-130. Fumbles-lost JP 2-2, JC 0-0. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) JP: Pritchard 24-132; JC: Wynn 18-62. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) JP: OLeary 4-4-0-29; JC: Klietz 23-11-0-113. Retrieved (Att.-Yds) JC: Harriel 8-77. Stoughton 12, Oregon 7 Big Eight conference SUN PRAIRIE 38, MIDDLETON 14 Middleton * 0 * 17 * 14 * 7 ** 38 Sun Prairie * 7 * 0 * 0 * 7 ** 14 M: Henson 25 pass from Pertzborn (Pertzborn kick) SP: Dayne 1 run (Konopacki kick) SP: VandeWalle 15 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick) World Cup: Konopacki 47 field goal World Championship: Kaminski 28 run (Konopacki kick) World Cup: Ostrenga 4 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick) SP: Gothard 4 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick) M: Ballweg 7 run (Pertzborn Kick) TEAM STATISTICS First Downs M 10, SP 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) M 31-78, SP 34-134. Passing yards M 38, SP 164. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) M 8-24-1; SP 11-21-0. Penalty Kicks Yards M 10-68, SP 8-53. Fumbles-lost M 0-0, SP 0-0. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) M: Ballweg 7-45; SP: Kaminski 4-37. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) M: Pertzborn 8-24-1-38; SP: Kaminski 7-11-0-109. Recipient (Att.-Yds) M: Henson 1-25; SP: VandeWalle 5-106. VERONA 42, BELOW MEMORIAL 20 Verona * 14 * 7 * 21 * 0 ** 42 Beloit Memorial * 0 * 14 * 0 * 6 ** 20 Q: Bull 1 pass from Fink (Gonzalez kick) Q: Gonzalez 12 pass from Fink (Gonzalez kick) Q: Acker 57 pass from Fink (Gonzalez kick) BM: Raisbeck 1 run (kick failed), 2:59. BM: Raisbeck 5 run (run well), 0:00. Q: Acker 51 run (Gonzalez kick) Q: Bull 1 run (Gonzalez kick) Q: Marsh 2 run (Gonzalez kick) BM :: Beloit (kick failed), 7:18. TEAM STATISTICS Exciting (Att.-Yds.) V 35-291. Passing yards V 104. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) V 6-12-1. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) F: Acker 9-110, Bull 12-75. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) V: Fink 12-6-1-104. Received (Att.-Yds) Q: Acker 1-57, Taurus 2-24. Small spring conference BELLEVILLE 35, FENNIMORE 7 Fennimore * 0 * 0 * 0 * 7 ** 7 Belleville * 14 * 14 * 7 * 0 ** 35 B: Pass Pier 76 from T.Sysse (Syse Kick) B: Fahey 13 run (T.Sysse Kick) B: Nolden 28 kick return (T.Sysse Kick) B: Fahey 11 pass from T.Sysse (T.Sysse Kick) B: Pier 44 passing from T.Sysse (T.Sysse Kick) F: Hahn 5 run (kick) TEAM STATISTICS First Downs F 8, B 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) F 29-72, B 25-119. Passing yards F 62, B ​​243. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) F 19-6-1, B 27-16-243. Penalty Kicks Yards F 9-56, B 4-35. Fumbles-lost F 2-2, B 2-1. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) F: Hahn, 8-52 Cole 8-26; B: Fahey 5-61; Syse 9-25. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) F: Kenney 19-6-1-62; B: T. Syse 21-14-233-0. Received (Att.-Yds) F: Warren 3-53; B: Pier 6-143; second best C. Syse 3-46. Non-conference COLUMBUS 42, NEW GLARUS / MONTICELLO 6 Columbus * 0 * 14 * 21 * 7 ** 42 New Glarus / Monticello * 0 * 0 * 6 * 0 ** 6 C: Brunell 6 run (Hynes kick), 4:44. C: Brunell 3 run (Hynes kick), 12:26. NGM: Wicker 9 pass from Schuett (kick failed), 6:17. C: Brunell 48 run (Hynes kick), 5:36. C: Brunell 1 run (Hynes kick), 4:34. C: Nachreiner 9 run (Hynes kick), 2:29. C: Brunell 40 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick), 11:51. TEAM STATISTICS First Downs C 22, NGM 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) C 34-182, NGM 26-76. Passing yards C 217, NGM 159. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) C 15-23-1, NGM 18-30-0. Penalty Kicks Yards C 4-25, NGM 6-55. Fumbles-lost C 0-0, NGM 1-1. INDIVIDUAL LEADERS Rushing (Att.-Yds) C: Brunell 22-135, Nachreiner 7-36; NGM: Latsch 20-71. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) C: Cotter 23-15-1-217; NGM: Schuett 30-18-0-159. Recipient (Att.-Yds) C: Mobry 2-53; Carthew 3-46; NGM: Streiff 7-60; Gustafson 5-44.

