The undefeated Schaeffer Academy tennis team has a winning walk with God

Throwing opponents is that this Schaeffer boys’ team is not just boys. It also features three girls, senior Annie Orvis, junior Faith Monson and sophomore Kate Friese. Schaeffer has been doing this since the program’s inception in 2016, the Christian school in Northeast Rochester so small it takes a few girls to have a team.

RELATED:

Highlights from Monday’s high school

Rochester boys tennis preview: after a lost season, a lot to think about

The lions wouldn’t be where they are without them. And where they are now is roughly where they predicted they would be 8-0 at this stage in their career and an outside threat to dismiss Rochester Lourdes as the Section 1A champions. At least for a season.

Schaeffer Academy Head Coach Kady Monson on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected])

I appreciate those girls on our team so much, said singles player Luke Bothun, a senior who is on the Schaeffer tennis team in his fifth year. They certainly provide a different (dynamic) in our team. They are skilled and fun, and they go out and hit some butt. They surprise many people. It’s nice to see guys’ reactions when they see them in our line-up.

Schaeffer Academys Pierre ODriscoll will serve in a No. 1 game against John Marshall on Monday April 26, 2021 at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected])

Bothun appreciates how the opposition reacts to his team stint these days. The uneducated do not expect much from them, many have never heard of Schaeffer Academy. Then they look back and see that Annie Orvis is manning the number 3 singles spot, Faith Monson is number 4 singles and Kate Friese is number 3 doubles.

Schaeffer was at a tournament recently where he faced three major Class AA schools Irondale, Coon Rapids and Anoka. Irondale and Coon Rapids didn’t know what hit them, losing to the Lions 7-0 and 6-1 respectively. Anoka fought a strong fight, but still fell 4-3.

Stay humble

Schaeffer coach Kady Monson especially preaches humility and respect in this faith-based program. But she admits that she’s deeply proud of what happened in Coon Rapids that day. She too was a bit blown away.

We had no idea what to expect, Monson said. You look at it on paper, you see how big (Coon Rapids, Irondale and Anoka) are in grades 9-12, and you say how will we ever compete? But then you tell them to just play their heart and see what happens.

Schaeffer Academys Luke Bothun plays a volley during a No. 2 game against John Marshall on Monday April 26, 2021 at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected])

What happened is that Schaeffer stole the show in Coon Rapids that day. What also happened was that the pride of the lions was tested.

Yes, Monson wants competitions to be won, and as a human she loves to compete and triumph. But she always digs for more than that and knows that in a perfect sports world, both can be achieved.

So far very good for this 2021 Lions edition.

Her players practice what she preaches.

Ms. Monson has been such a blessing to everyone on our team, Bothun said. We couldn’t ask for more. She’s been playing tennis for ages and has such a great background in it. She has all the facts of the game and also knows the mental toughness of the game.

And I really like how she points out our walk with the Lord in the first place. We want to glorify God through our play.

The girls on this team are also looking for that spiritual walk. And not to be proud of it, but they think they might be something to keep this boy squad on track.

Annie Orvis of the Schaeffer Academie returns the ball to Lourdes’ Marjan Veldic during a tennis match Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Kutzky Park in Rochester.



They are certainly happy to have the opportunity.

Playing with these guys is a lot of fun, Orvis said in her fifth year on the program. They bring us many follies and good memories. But we girls can add another aspect of fun and character. Maybe we can keep them humble and they can build us up as players. That makes us all better on the track.