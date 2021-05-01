‘I was told to kill myself about five times, to be shot and that was about nothing’

May 01, 2021 at 4:14 AM

James Haskell knows all about the dangers of social media abuse, which is why rugby has joined football by launching a four-day boycott of all platforms to raise awareness of the issue. After receiving death threats and a torrent of abuse, the former England flanker has words of caution for the players selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa this summer.

Haskell managed to upset part of the British farming community by responding to complaints that his dog was not on a leash while out for a walk in open country. He was reminded by critics of the number of dog attacks on livestock and that his actions were unacceptable. “I was told to kill myself about five times, to be shot and that was more than nothing,” explains Haskell, who won 77 caps and toured with the 2017 Lions in New Zealand.

Typically, the former England flanker fired back but now realizes it was a pointless exercise and it was a reminder that while social media can be a useful tool it can also lead you down a dark alley and he regrets making that mistake has made. Stupid, I gave it back to people and lowered myself to their level and I lost it. You can’t deal with it and everyone is constantly offended and society is furious about everything. It’s a horrible world and don’t take any action because you will never win

I know the Rugby Football Union has never experienced the abuse that followed in fifth place in the Six Nations. The vitriol, hatred and personal attacks – they’ve never seen anything like it.

Haskell gave an insight into life with the Lions in New Zealand with his videos of roommate Sean OBrien, the Irish flanker, hugely popular, along with his bromance with fellow countryman Owen Farrell.

With the Lions heading into a five-week tour of South Africa this summer, with the 36 players having to spend longer periods in bubbles in Pretoria / Johannesburg and Cape Town due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, social media will, inevitably become a factor in the search for ways to pass the time. Haskell said, I created content on that Lions tour, but I knew what was acceptable and what wasn’t, and I wanted to give the fans something.

Thank you to the wonderful people who follow me. I often talk about the negative stuff, but actually for every 2 bad bits there are normally 2000 mega positive compliments. Thank you for all the love and kind words. pic.twitter.com/pIGG1byomv – James Haskell (@jameshaskell) April 26, 2021

People are still talking about the Owen and Sean videos and it’s great to have people behind the scenes, but you have to be careful. If Kyle Sinckler falls through the table tennis table, it’s worth putting on. If Sean OBrien teaches agricultural songs, the world has to see, but if he were racing around the room naked, they wouldn’t.

I was an early adopter of Twitter and I saw the benefits, but it’s a crazy construct that when you’re out in the open, you deserve to be taken advantage of. For young rugby players it is a necessary evil because of the benefits of promotion and if you don’t have a social media presence how do you promote sponsors and connect with fans?

If you don’t have to advertise on social media then don’t worry as it will affect your mental health as it gets the worst out of people.

English football manager Gareth Southgate wants his players to stop using social media during this summer’s European championships to prevent racial hatred and abuse. The stance of football and other sports with a four-day boycott of social media was prompted by a lack of action by the technology companies to stop the abuse. Haskell believes that rugby also needs to face the problem, adding, everyone is being abused online and football has it worse because it’s a much bigger game and rugby is a niche, but you get the same things.

The bigger problem is that online identity is being masked and people have completely lost the plot and there is no context. There’s a mob mindset and it’s important to keep people from being anonymous online and I don’t know why it’s not being done.

I am a 36 year old male and have fallen into the trap of allowing people to abuse me and not ignore it. The lesson I’ve learned as you get to their level is to win, win for them and lose, lose for you and kids need to understand that you need thick skin.