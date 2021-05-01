Erling Haaland: Mino Raiola believes Real Madrid can afford to sign Dortmund striker





What did Raiola say? About Real making a move for Haaland, Raiola said: I don’t know if they can afford him, because Ive (sic) has not studied their books. But I think they can. I think they can all do that. The question is different: can Madrid afford not to buy Haaland? And Barca? I think if there is a good opportunity and everyone would be happy, put it on the table. When asked about a clause in Haalands’ contract that would allow him to leave next summer at a discounted rate, Raiola remained discreet: what’s more important than any clause is whether a player wants to leave or not. Ibra (himovic) has no clause, neither does Pogba. In Spain there are clauses of 400 million euros Could Haaland be leaving Dortmund this summer? According to Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc not. In a conversation with ARD about Haaland’s future a few weeks ago, Zorc said, “I love sticking to what the contractual basis looks like and how the direct talks went last week. We have a very clear plan to enter the new season with Erling. Earlier last month, Zorc also confirmed that he had met with Raiola and said to Sky Germany: Yes, I spoke to Raiola yesterday. We have made our intentions very clear (regarding Haaland). Despite intense speculation about his future, Haalands’ contract with Dortmund will not expire until June 2024. Could Real pay him? Well, Real doesn’t seem to be flushed with cash. Last summer, they didn’t spend money or sign anyone, while high earners like Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez were able to leave. Club president Florentino Perez also said in December that the COVID-19 pandemic is devastating us. They failed to bring in revenue on match days this season, resulting in a loss of EUR 300 million in revenue and played the entire campaign at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano while the Bernabeu is being renovated for EUR 600 million. It was then thought that Really bad financial situation is one of the main reasons Perez was the driving force behind the Super League project. Speaking to El Larguero nine days ago, Raiola claimed that it is generally impossible to attract like Mbappé and Haaland, not just for Real Madrid, without the Super League. How much would Haaland cost? It has been reported that Haaland’s contract with Dortmund includes a 75 million release clause that will be activated in July 2022. For a detailed breakdown of how much the 20-year-old prodigy could hit a club back, go deeper with The athletic Below. (Photo: Alex Gottschalk / DeFodi Images via Getty Images)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos