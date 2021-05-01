Australian Covid Exiles: THIRTY Australian cricket stars are stranded in India

More than 30 Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators have been stranded in India after Sydney made it illegal for them to return with the threat of jail time.

It comes after stars Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson were able to arrive in Melbourne on a commercial flight from Doha on Thursday due to a travel delay.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that route, as well as others via Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, had now been closed to impose a total ban on travel from India, which registered 400,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

The government took it a step further yesterday with the unveiling of an emergency law that will ensure that anyone arriving from India will face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 37,000.

Thirty-four Australians remain in India -12 players, 11 coaches, four commentators, two referees and five support staff, as well as a New Zealand commentator living in Australia.

Star players include Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner, while big names like Ricky Ponting, Simon Katich and David Hussey coach.

Steve Smith is pictured with wife Dani Willis. Smith was bought for $ 390,000 at the February auction to represent the capital cities of Delhi. David Warner, pictured right with his wife Candice, is earning 1.3 million

David Warner and Kane Williamson are seen in full PPE traveling on a plane during the IPL

AJ Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson made the decision to escape the lucrative competition early, while Test players Steve Smith, Dave Warner and Pat Cummins (pictured with Becky Boston) were left behind

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson landed in Melbourne on a commercial flight from Qatar late Thursday afternoon, revealing a hole in Scott Morrison’s travel ban.

In cities all over India, funeral pyres burned all day to receive the dead (photo: a crematorium in Bengaluru)

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) escort patients in a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 coronavirus ward in Delhi on Saturday

Cummins’ contract is worth 1.8 million while Warner earns 1.3 million.

In addition to the cricketers, there are said to be more than 9,000 Australian citizens in India.

Mr Morrison promised that the sports stars would not receive preferential treatment under the new rules to protect Australia’s successful zero-Covid strategy.

“They traveled there privately,” the prime minister said on Tuesday. This was not part of an Australian tour. They are under their own funds and they will, I am sure, use those funds to see them return to Australia under their own arrangements. ‘

The lucrative Twenty20 tournament will close on May 30, and players will be housed in a biosecure bubble with no plans to cancel matches.

Earlier this week, organizers came under renewed anti-aircraft defenses when a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians was played just a few hundred meters away from Delhi’s largest hospital, where patients died from lack of oxygen.

The English Jos Buttler played in the match together with the Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricket Australia released a statement of its own earlier this week after Morrison announced the new travel ban for India, saying it was in constant talks with players and coaches in the country.

“We will help where possible,” the statement read. “We will continue to work closely with the Australian government following today’s announcement that direct flights from India to Australia will be suspended until May 15th, and will monitor the situation between now and the tournament’s scheduled conclusion on May 30th.”

It comes as the Prime Minister of Western Australia, Mark McGowan, warned that quarantine facilities in the state were already under tremendous pressure from people coming from India.

Glenn Maxwell (pictured with his partner Vini) is at 1.4 million with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Batsman Chris Lynn, pictured with partner Karlie Andrews, who led the call to Cricket Australia to organize a plane to bring in players from India

Moises Henriques (pictured with partner Krista), who plays for the Punjab Kings, also stays in India

Mr McGowan said on Tuesday that there is “now tremendous pressure on all our quarantine facilities due to people coming from India.”

“What makes it worse is that people have been going there in recent months,” he added.

One of the cricket stars’ girlfriends, Chris Lynn, who makes $ 357,000-200,000 playing for the Mumbai Indians, led calls to Cricket Australia this week to charter a plane to get the players out.

Karlie Andrews told Daily Mail Australia she was uncomfortable commenting on the current situation ‘as everything is still in the air’ – but admitted that fellow WAGs are keen to get to their loved ones as soon as possible. Australia.

“I know the IPL is doing everything it can to keep our players safe in their bubble,” she said.

And I know all partners would of course really enjoy having their significant other home safe and sound as soon as possible once IPL is complete.

Hopefully (Chris) will be home by the end of May. It’s not ideal and I miss it a lot, but it won’t be forever and so I just have to hang there. ‘

Ms Andrews said she hoped Cricket Australia would charter a flight to pick up the players from India once the IPL has ended, but noted that she was ‘not sure’ this would be the case.

Australian cricketer Adam Zampa (photo with fiancé Harriet) landed on Thursday with Kane Richardson in Melbourne

India is in the eye of the world’s Covid storm, with pyres burning around the clock in Delhi and Mumbai and hospitals under armed guard to protect oxygen supplies.

Despite emergency medical equipment arriving from Britain and the United States, including a USAF freighter with 400 oxygen bottles on Friday, an acute shortage of oxygen, medicine and beds remains across India.

People die on the streets and on stretchers outside the overcrowded hospitals, while IPL matches are played just a few blocks away.

The tournament has continued, with players offering donations to help Covid victims and others who claim it provides much-needed relief to the fearful population.