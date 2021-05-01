Argentine football legend Maradona was left to die, medical experts say





Argentina’s soccer icon Diego Maradona was not receiving adequate medical care and was left on his own for a “prolonged, painful period” before he died last year, a medical expert panel concluded Friday.

In a 70-page document, the panel stated that Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Nov. 25 at the age of 60, “began dying at least 12 hours earlier” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died of a blood clot just weeks after she had brain surgery. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s prosecutor to investigate the cause of death and determine whether there had been negligence. Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz are examined, as well as two nurses, a nurse coordinator and a medical coordinator. The finding could result in a tortious death case and a prison term of up to 15 years on conviction. The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father’s deteriorating condition after brain surgery. Maradona underwent surgery on November 3, just four days after celebrating his 60th birthday at the club he coached, Gimnasia y Esgrima. However, he then appeared in poor health and had difficulty speaking. ‘Shortcomings and irregularities’ Maradona had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his lifetime. He was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disease when he died. Two of the soccer great’s daughters have accused Luque of responsibility for Maradona’s deteriorating health. The panel concluded that Maradona “would have had a better chance of survival” with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility. He died in his bed in a rented house in an exclusive neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where he received home care. Maradona did not have “full use of his mental abilities” and should not have decided where he would be treated, the experts said. They also found that his treatment was rife with “flaws and irregularities” and that the medical team had left his survival “to fate”. Sebastian Sanchi, a former Maradona spokesman, told AFP, “It is clear that the panel is saying things were not done right.” Maradona has become an idol to millions of Argentines after inspiring the South American country to its second World Cup triumph in 1986. An attacking midfielder who spent two years with Spanish giants Barcelona, ​​he is also beloved in Naples, where he helped Napoli win the only two Serie A titles in the club’s history. (AFP)

