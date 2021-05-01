Central tennis finds success under Castronovo | High school

Under new head coach Tommy Castronovo, Central Tennis got off to a smooth start this season.
It’s going pretty well, and I feel like we have so much more to go, said Central senior Clayton Mikesch. We have a few more practices, a few more games. So hopefully we’ll just build on that.
Mikesch was one of the few seniors to see the team change between three head coaches in four years. Central hired Castronovo as the next head tennis coach for boys and girls in June 2020.
Tommys a great guy. I know him through Genesis, I practice out there and things. So it was great to know him beforehand, Mikesch said. He’s been good at growing our team and just teaching us new skills and stuff.
In his first year at the helm, Castronovo said he enjoyed seeing his teams come together.
I had a good first year with the girls, it was a lot of learning experience, a lot of learning on the job, learning on the fly, Castronovo said. I’ve understood what it takes to make the season a little bit successful, how to get the guys around me a little bit, because girls are one challenge, and guys are definitely another just because of who they are. So it was good in that regard.
Sophomore River Flaska is proud of this season’s success.
We really grew as a team and were able to beat people we lost to you at the start of the season. So I think we’ve really grown with our chemistry and all together as a team. We are doing a lot better from the start. For singles, that went very well for me. I am unbeaten so far, said Flaska. I love to be part of this team. I have a lot of good friends, which makes my day come here every day.
The Indians said they are dynamic this year, shaped by their hard work.
I just feel like I was great. They were like a family, Mikesch said. We all support each other for every game and stuff. Were just there for each other. It is awesome.
Central senior James Foster said: Whatever the day or the problem, we always have energy and a positive attitude, no matter how badly we do it or how well we do it.
After an unbeaten start to the season, the Indians now have a 7-3 record and they still want to finish strong.
Flaska said: “ We win the first games and we lose the last few, doesn’t really represent our team because at the start we played a lot of not that good teams and we had a bunch of really good teams that I thought would be this much. to be. worse than they did. We really came together as a team and started to play a lot better. I think we did very well against those teams.
I hope to finish in the top three, that’s always my goal when we ever play a tournament is to be in the top three. We only did that two times out of three. So I hope I can continue that tomorrow, Castronovo said.
Central will compete in the Suburban North Varsity Tournament in Winnetonka on Saturday, with districts close by.
There will be a few good schools, and then moving on we would probably play at one of the best schools in the area, Rockhurst, on Monday, Castronovo said. Then wrap up our dual match season with Blue Springs right, and we’ll go straight to individual districts in a week. So to get the guys ready a little bit, make sure they are ready for that because it’s going to be a good competition.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit