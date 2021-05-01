Prithika Pavade, the youngest French athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, is from Seine-Saint-Denis

Prithika Pavade, 16, who plays American table tennis at Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), has qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. (© Yann Mambert / SDUS table tennis)

Club member Saint-Denis US table tennis (Seine-Saint-Denis), young Prithika Pavade achieved a feat over the weekend of April 24-25, 2021 by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics when she is 16 years old.

A clear round to qualify for the Olympics

And with the way, as she won seven games in as many matches in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (TQO) held in Portugal. ” Seven wins in seven games“It is exceptional, her mental strength is surprising for her age, she is serene and nothing seems to disturb her,” surprises Jean-Claude Molet, the president of the club. She is able to raise her playing level in difficult times, during the TQO she went 6-0 behind in a match she eventually won 11-6. To chain 11 points while the girl across the street was at the level of the 100th place in the world is impressive ”.

Jean-Claude Molet, former international, has known Prithika for seven years and his arrival at the club. The gifted young table tennis, however, started her career at the age of seven at the club Le Bourget. But the SDUS 93 has 319 licensees, including 109 women: “Best French women’s table tennis club of the first two women’s teams, and the only French club present in the national Pro A for women and men”, presents Paris 2024 on its site.

Able to compete with the best

Proof of her talent, Prithika Pavade is also a member France pole van Insep, as do two other players from the Dionysian club. With one of them, Prithika also won the bronze medal in the doubles at the World Junior Championships in 2020. Before that, they beat the best Chinese pair. A foot.

“China dominates in our sport,” Jean-Claude Molet emphasizes. There is no sport where a country is as dominant as in table tennis. The victory of Prithika and her partner was a first for French table tennis because not many Europeans beat Chinese or Asian players. Prithika did it last year ”.

Well done to Prithika Pavade! All behind you! #hisaintdenis https://t.co/eBMdpRQ7bP – Stéphane Troussel (@StephanTroussel) April 23, 2021

From there to compare it to another child prodigy from Seine-Saint-Denis, from Bondy, there is only one step. But the president of the club tempers: “To become world champion at the age of 21 Kylian Mbappé, we will see if it is ready, but it is not certain, there is still a way to go ”.

Tokyo for Paris

In the meantime, the champion will be able to slide with the best in Tokyo. An “important and interesting experience” in preparation for the Paris Olympics in 2024. She is currently the youngest athlete to represent France at the Olympic Games in Japan.

Until then, it is the schoolgirl’s program overload. In addition to her first science courses, this “very good student” will defend the colors of Saint-Denis at the European club cup in Belgrade, “it is the first time that we participate at this level – there for the women’s competitions”, the president rejoices of the SDUS 93.

Also for the first time in the club’s history, he plays the final of the French pro A championship, with, among others, Prithika. The return game is in Saint-Denis, Jean-Claude Molet hopes to move the date of the meeting to June so that the public can attend.

A season full of emotions

A final stage will follow before the Games in Tokyo, the European Junior Championship in Warsaw. A season full of first times, intense and “emotional” for Prithika who lost her lifelong trainer last October.

“It was very difficult for her and the club,” said Jean-Claude Molet. Especially since things have increased in terms of recruitment for a week, we need to limit and maintain its interventions. A champion like Prithika, it is very rare«.