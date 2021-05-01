Sports
Prithika Pavade, the youngest French athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, is from Seine-Saint-Denis
Through Thomas Lapointe
Publish it
updated on May 1, 21 10:56 am
Club member Saint-Denis US table tennis (Seine-Saint-Denis), young Prithika Pavade achieved a feat over the weekend of April 24-25, 2021 by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics when she is 16 years old.
A clear round to qualify for the Olympics
And with the way, as she won seven games in as many matches in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (TQO) held in Portugal. ” Seven wins in seven games“It is exceptional, her mental strength is surprising for her age, she is serene and nothing seems to disturb her,” surprises Jean-Claude Molet, the president of the club. She is able to raise her playing level in difficult times, during the TQO she went 6-0 behind in a match she eventually won 11-6. To chain 11 points while the girl across the street was at the level of the 100th place in the world is impressive ”.
Jean-Claude Molet, former international, has known Prithika for seven years and his arrival at the club. The gifted young table tennis, however, started her career at the age of seven at the club Le Bourget. But the SDUS 93 has 319 licensees, including 109 women: “Best French women’s table tennis club of the first two women’s teams, and the only French club present in the national Pro A for women and men”, presents Paris 2024 on its site.
Able to compete with the best
Proof of her talent, Prithika Pavade is also a member France pole van Insep, as do two other players from the Dionysian club. With one of them, Prithika also won the bronze medal in the doubles at the World Junior Championships in 2020. Before that, they beat the best Chinese pair. A foot.
“China dominates in our sport,” Jean-Claude Molet emphasizes. There is no sport where a country is as dominant as in table tennis. The victory of Prithika and her partner was a first for French table tennis because not many Europeans beat Chinese or Asian players. Prithika did it last year ”.
Well done to Prithika Pavade! All behind you! #hisaintdenis https://t.co/eBMdpRQ7bP
– Stéphane Troussel (@StephanTroussel) April 23, 2021
From there to compare it to another child prodigy from Seine-Saint-Denis, from Bondy, there is only one step. But the president of the club tempers: “To become world champion at the age of 21 Kylian Mbappé, we will see if it is ready, but it is not certain, there is still a way to go ”.
Tokyo for Paris
In the meantime, the champion will be able to slide with the best in Tokyo. An “important and interesting experience” in preparation for the Paris Olympics in 2024. She is currently the youngest athlete to represent France at the Olympic Games in Japan.
Until then, it is the schoolgirl’s program overload. In addition to her first science courses, this “very good student” will defend the colors of Saint-Denis at the European club cup in Belgrade, “it is the first time that we participate at this level – there for the women’s competitions”, the president rejoices of the SDUS 93.
Also for the first time in the club’s history, he plays the final of the French pro A championship, with, among others, Prithika. The return game is in Saint-Denis, Jean-Claude Molet hopes to move the date of the meeting to June so that the public can attend.
A season full of emotions
A final stage will follow before the Games in Tokyo, the European Junior Championship in Warsaw. A season full of first times, intense and “emotional” for Prithika who lost her lifelong trainer last October.
“It was very difficult for her and the club,” said Jean-Claude Molet. Especially since things have increased in terms of recruitment for a week, we need to limit and maintain its interventions. A champion like Prithika, it is very rare«.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]