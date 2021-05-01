Shine ready to experience the Ohtani show

ST. PETERSBURG The Rays are heading west this week, and in addition to reunions with old friends Joe Maddon and Alex Cobb in Anaheim, they will see firsthand what is arguably the greatest show in baseball: the Angels Shohei Ohtani.

The 26-year-old from Japan lives up to his bills as a dominant two-way player, splitting on the mound 1-0, 3.29 in three starts (despite a minor blister problem) and swinging well on the plate. 283 through Friday while leading the way with eight homers, 19 RBI’s and a .972 OPS.

I recently saw that he was the first person since Babe Ruth to also throw in homers and lead the league, said Rays infielder Mike Brosseau. It should be a good show. They call it Sho-tani, right? It is a physical copy. I’ve heard him much bigger than he looks on TV. It’s getting exciting. I think his work speaks for itself. Just to see it in person, I am absolutely looking forward to that.

The Rays will see the whole package as Ohtani is scheduled to kick off the Monday opener of the four-game series (and possibly a hit for himself, as Maddon allowed him to do in two of his three starts) and DH at least some of the others. (Ohtani pitched once against the Rays, defeated them for his Tommy John elbow surgery in 2018, and has an average of .345 against them with two homers in eight games.)

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is a pretty good athlete herself, but said Ohtani, noted at 1.85 meters, sits 210 pounds in a class alone.

“He’s a freak,” said Glasnow. What he can do on the mound in terms of control and hand-eye coordination as a batter is pretty incredible. He is certainly a once-in-a-generation talent. I enjoy watching him a lot. I am a big fan.

Another Ray who likes to see Ohtani is first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo, who didn’t see him much while both were in Japan.

It’s really nice to see him play, Tsutsugo said through team interpreter Brian Tobin. He is very good at both throwing and hitting so it is clear that as you can see he is a great player.

Since the Rays have a two-way perspective, Brendan McKay can best relate to what Ohtani is achieving.

Absolutely, McKay said. He started that game in Anaheim (April 4), pitching 101 (mph) in the first inning, then hitting a 115 mph homerun. It’s great to see that a guy can pretty much match what he’s doing on the other side of the ball.

By the way, McKay said that the recovery from the labrum operation in August is going well.

He’s been hitting since spring practice, well enough that he will be on the active roster at Triple-A Durham to get DH and pinch-hit at bats. He said he loved the chance to put on a jersey and play in a game that means something. (He also played first at a number of other camping games, but had strict orders not to pitch, which wouldn’t work in the regular season.)

And he throws increasingly competitive bullpen sessions, up to 35 pitches with a break in between, and will soon face batters in batting practice.

Overall, I feel like I’m making good progress, said McKay, and hope to be back soon.

Short stops

Ryan Yarbrough may want to be a starter, but the numbers get overwhelming that he’s better behind an opener. In 33 starts, he is 5-14, 4.61; in 50 Aid Trips, 24-5, 3.47.

So are the Rays lucky that the Yankees aren’t playing better and are leading the ALL East, or is it the other way around?

With the best shortstop prospects Wander Franco and Taylor Walls both at Triple-A Durham makes for a log jam, but the Rays will let them share time there and also get some time on second and third base.

The Rays probably won’t be in a rush to promote Franco, who is 20, hasn’t played above Class A and was limited to camp training in 2020 with the minor league season canceled. But it’s probably still a good time for current shortstop Willy Adames to get warm.

The rays rumble

Pitcher Luis Patino made history last Sunday, becoming the first Rays player younger than the franchise. The team’s first game was on March 31, 1998; Patino was born on October 26, 1999 .. Shane McClanahan was certainly impressive during his regular season debut, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan may have gone a little far in tweeting that the Rays rookie is ready to take on the hardest throwing left-handed starter in the history of the Dutch big league. Ashley Buzzy McHugh, the wife of the current Rays and former Astros reliever Collin McHugh, tweeted Friday: don’t lie, don’t really shine fans who call names the astros when they are 9-0 behind in a home game, but go off. … like you don’t have to cheer. or really something. it’s the ninth inning you can absolutely leave as well. Attendance in pandemic times is hard to contextual, but aside from games at minor league parks in Dunedin and Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the Rays-As are 2,924 on Tuesday and 2,981 Monday the least crowds since 2002, when the Expos took place in Montreal. With more than 85 percent of players and staff receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Rays are in line with the protocols relaxing in late May. … Astros manager Dusty Baker, who manages his first games in the Trop since 2011 with Cincinnati, said the roof and rings are probably the biggest home field advantage I’ve experienced since (the Twins played in the Metrodome). In their first 26 games, the Rays were at 0.500 eight times. Wander Franco was the only Ray on Jim Bowdens’ must see prospect list The athleticGiven his 80 as a batter, that means judges think he will lead the league in hit count and / or on-base percentage at some point in his career. Franco and the rest of the Triple-A Durham Bulls play in Jacksonville (Miamis Triple-A team) May 25-30. In mockery of the other great draft (which begins July 11), the Rays are predicted through Baseball America to use the 28th pick on outfielder Jay Allen (from Fort Pierces John Carroll Catholic High) and by mlb.com on UC Santa Barbara right-hand man Michael McGreevy. McClanahans’ warm-up song was Lynyrd Skynyrds Simple man. Commissioner Rob Manfred threw out $ 2.2 billion as the potential compensation as the league expands, which he previously said won’t happen until the Rays and As fix their stadium problems.

