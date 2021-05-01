Robert Dickerson of North Hills has aspirations for a football / baseball career in college | Trib HSSN

Through:



Saturday May 1, 2021

As a two-sport star hitting home runs and scoring touchdowns, North Hills’s Robert Dickerson occasionally hears a referral from Kyler Murray. Older generations turn to Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson as their football baseball icon.

Dickerson may laugh at those comparisons, but he certainly takes both sports seriously.

If the junior outfielder / wide receiver / defensive back gets his wish, he will one day play both football and baseball in college. He pulled his first Division I football offer on April 17 from Fordham, a Patriot League program in New York City.

“All the schools I’ve talked to know I want to play both,” said Dickerson. “They talk back and forth with their baseball coaches, see how they feel about me, and see if they can make it work.”

The six-foot 185-pounder with a quick right-handed swing has put some power at the heart of the North Hills lineup. Dickerson hits third and leads the team with five home runs and 15 RBIs. To some, he may seem leaner than other high school power hitters, but there’s no question about his strength. He threw two over the fence in a match at Fox Chapel.

“He makes a good parting with his swing,” said North Hills coach Steve Long. “He’s very athletic, and he’s strong – even though he’s a wide receiver / defensive back – he’s definitely physically put together.”

But Dickerson isn’t all power. He also leads the Indians in batting average (.405) and on-base percentage (.458).

“His game is to hit the ball hard and fast,” Long said. “He is aggressive, plays with confidence and relies on his swing. As a high school baseball player, you can rely on your skills a lot. “

In the fall, Dickerson scored nine touchdowns and had over 1,000 all-purpose yards. He finished with 22 catches for 347 yards and earned first team honors on the defensive back.

Football is his best way to get a scholarship, but he will try to hold on to his baseball dreams for as long as possible.

“My first love is definitely baseball,” he said. “I picked up a bat when I was 3 and started playing T-ball when I was 4.”

He started playing football in high school. Today, he balances the baseball season with biweekly off-season soccer practice. He also plays 7-a-side football on weekends with Evolve, a program that travels around the region.

He had waited patiently for his first scholarship offer, but was a little taken aback during his phone call with Fordham assistant David Weeks. Fordham’s head coach is Joe Conlin, a former Pitt defensive lineman from Greensburg.

Before (Weeks) was about to get out, he said, ‘Oh yes, we would like to offer you a scholarship,’ Dickerson said. ‘I couldn’t believe it at first. Then he said it again. crying. I went downstairs and hugged my mom and called my dad right away. “

Dickerson comes from a soccer family. His uncle, Julius Dawkins, was a star-wide receiver at Pitt in the early 1980s, and a cousin, Robb-Davon Butler, played with Robert Morris and shortly for the San Diego Chargers.

He plans to attend at least Pitt and Penn State football camps this summer, training sessions that could draw him offers from more schools. Still, he also plays summer baseball with two teams and has no plans to miss those trips, so he will be very busy in June and July.

“It dies in the winter,” said Dickerson. “I can concentrate on lifting and working on my speed. But in the spring and summer it is all the time. “

