Sports
Robert Dickerson of North Hills has aspirations for a football / baseball career in college | Trib HSSN
Through:
Saturday May 1, 2021 | 11:01 am
As a two-sport star hitting home runs and scoring touchdowns, North Hills’s Robert Dickerson occasionally hears a referral from Kyler Murray. Older generations turn to Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson as their football baseball icon.
Dickerson may laugh at those comparisons, but he certainly takes both sports seriously.
If the junior outfielder / wide receiver / defensive back gets his wish, he will one day play both football and baseball in college. He pulled his first Division I football offer on April 17 from Fordham, a Patriot League program in New York City.
“All the schools I’ve talked to know I want to play both,” said Dickerson. “They talk back and forth with their baseball coaches, see how they feel about me, and see if they can make it work.”
The six-foot 185-pounder with a quick right-handed swing has put some power at the heart of the North Hills lineup. Dickerson hits third and leads the team with five home runs and 15 RBIs. To some, he may seem leaner than other high school power hitters, but there’s no question about his strength. He threw two over the fence in a match at Fox Chapel.
“He makes a good parting with his swing,” said North Hills coach Steve Long. “He’s very athletic, and he’s strong – even though he’s a wide receiver / defensive back – he’s definitely physically put together.”
But Dickerson isn’t all power. He also leads the Indians in batting average (.405) and on-base percentage (.458).
“His game is to hit the ball hard and fast,” Long said. “He is aggressive, plays with confidence and relies on his swing. As a high school baseball player, you can rely on your skills a lot. “
In the fall, Dickerson scored nine touchdowns and had over 1,000 all-purpose yards. He finished with 22 catches for 347 yards and earned first team honors on the defensive back.
Football is his best way to get a scholarship, but he will try to hold on to his baseball dreams for as long as possible.
“My first love is definitely baseball,” he said. “I picked up a bat when I was 3 and started playing T-ball when I was 4.”
He started playing football in high school. Today, he balances the baseball season with biweekly off-season soccer practice. He also plays 7-a-side football on weekends with Evolve, a program that travels around the region.
He had waited patiently for his first scholarship offer, but was a little taken aback during his phone call with Fordham assistant David Weeks. Fordham’s head coach is Joe Conlin, a former Pitt defensive lineman from Greensburg.
Before (Weeks) was about to get out, he said, ‘Oh yes, we would like to offer you a scholarship,’ Dickerson said. ‘I couldn’t believe it at first. Then he said it again. crying. I went downstairs and hugged my mom and called my dad right away. “
Dickerson comes from a soccer family. His uncle, Julius Dawkins, was a star-wide receiver at Pitt in the early 1980s, and a cousin, Robb-Davon Butler, played with Robert Morris and shortly for the San Diego Chargers.
He plans to attend at least Pitt and Penn State football camps this summer, training sessions that could draw him offers from more schools. Still, he also plays summer baseball with two teams and has no plans to miss those trips, so he will be very busy in June and July.
“It dies in the winter,” said Dickerson. “I can concentrate on lifting and working on my speed. But in the spring and summer it is all the time. “
Chris Harlan is a tribune review writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Keywords: North Hills
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]