Hampton tennis makes it to the WPIAL playoffs thanks to unexpected help from section enemy Indiana | Trib HSSN

Hampton tennis makes it to the WPIAL playoffs thanks to unexpected help from section enemy Indiana
Through:
Saturday May 1, 2021
The pizzas and cupcakes were starting to taste a little better for the Hampton boys tennis team.
The Talbots held a birthday celebration for senior teammate Coray Bennett on their home tennis court on April 23 when they received a text message from coach Grant McKinney.
The players found out Indiana had defeated Knoch, forcing him to tie for fourth place in Section 3-AA and securing a WPIAL playoff berth for Hampton.
“We weren’t expecting it,” said junior Ethen Oh, the Talbots’ No. 1 singles player.
Hampton had eliminated Indiana 5-0 and lost 3-2 to Knoch during the regular season. So the Talbots’ fate in the playoffs rested on a win in Indiana, which would keep all three teams in the 4-4 playoffs section. The shout from the Talbots was “1-2-3, go Indiana.” The Little Indians were required to win 5-0, with all five games going three sets.
“It was quite difficult to let someone else decide our fate,” said senior doubles player Teja Chaparala after training at Hampton Community Park. “We hung out on the grass and had pizza and cupcakes. We got the lyrics, and it was great. A lot of people had run out of energy from the game (a loss of 5-0 to Moon), but in our minds everyone was thinking ‘This is great’. ”
Oh said: “It was pretty stressful. It was out of our hands. It’s a new season and most of these guys haven’t played varsity yet. play-offs. “
The number 17 seeded Talbots would travel to number 15 seed Neshannock on Monday in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
This is the first introduction to the late season for any Talbot.
This is also Hampton’s first season back in Class AA after eight years in Class AAA. McKinney, a 12th-year-old coach, said win or lose, the post-season experience will help a team bring back Oh and eight freshmen.
“We were in the top 16 teams at AA level, which I think is a statement,” said McKinney. “Making it to the play-offs is so important in the sport, and I think it gives them perspective for the future. We were a low seed. Let’s get better now and keep making the playoffs. “
Some Talbots had already participated in the WPIAL Class AA individual events. In the Section 3-AA singles tournament Oh lost to Valley senior Thomas Albert, 10-8, in the quarter-finals, and senior Adam Rothenberg fell to Valley sophomore Nick Bussard, 10-8, in the first round on April 8.
In doubles section two weeks later, Oh and Rothenberg reached the quarter-finals, and freshmen Justin Rothenberg and Hayden List lost in the first round.
Oh recorded the highest win of the season when he outlasted Bussard in their regular season meeting, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, to No. 1 singles, a 4-1 Valley win.
“I would say this was the biggest game of his career,” McKinney said of Oh. “He didn’t try to push the ball in or didn’t hesitate. He just believed in his game. “
The WPIAL playoff berth extends the 2021 season for the Talbots, who played a demanding non-section schedule.
“The playoffs give you the chance to really try your best,” said Justin Rothenberg, who pairs with List in an all-firstman No. 2 doubles team. “By playing against better teams and much better matches, you get the chance to gauge where you are. … And often you might be surprised how well you played, even if you lose. “
