Junior hockey: Rockets Torch Blazers 6-1, score 5 goals in the 1st period – Okanagan

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 6, Kamloops 1

A lot can happen in 6 minutes and 38 seconds.

Case in point: Prospera Place on Friday night, when the Kelowna Rockets set fire to the Kamloops Blazers at the time for five goals on their way to a lopsided 6-1 win.

The win was Kelownas fifth in a row and second in as many days, after the Vancouver Giants had outperformed 4-3 on Thursday-evening.

Great first period, Rockets head coach Kris Mallette said of the opening frame, in which Kelowna outwitted Kamloops 18-8 and took a 5-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Read more: The Next Connor: Hockey’s latest phenomenon went to extremes to find a pandemic game

Story continues below advertisement

That 10 minute stretch was motivation and momentum at its best. Everything we touched seemed to go in. It was great, so very happy with the way it went.

Elias Carmichael, Dylan Wightman, Dillon Hamaliuk, Turner McMillen and Jake Poole all scored goals in the first period between 11:08 AM and 5:46 PM for Kelowna (8-2-0-0). Nolan Flamand, at 7:00 pm of the third, completed the score.

Daylan Kuefler, at 11:02 of the third, a short-handed marker, answered for Kamloops (12-4-0-0).

Cole Schwebius stopped 31 of the 32 shots for the Rockets, while Dylan Garand turned 28 of the 34 shots aside for the Blazers.

Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Kamloops went 0-for-1.

















1:41

Dominant 2nd period, tigers jump past hurricanes





Dominant 2nd period, tigers jump past hurricanes



It’s been a long time since we had any success against the Kamloops Blazers, Mallette said. We didn’t know what to expect; we knew what to take care of.

Story continues below advertisement

We had a plan of action. The first period, from the 10-minute mark, we just threw a little bit and were able to build that lead. And thanks to Kamloops. For the next 40 minutes, the tide had definitely changed in their favor and Cole Schwebius remained upright.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday-evening, this time in Kamloops.

I think they will continue their pace, Mallette said. If I were on their side I wouldn’t change much from what they did in the second and third (periods).

That five-on-five game, they pushed, they shot the puck in the second period and I think we’ve been most on our heels since we got back from our (COVID-19) shutdown.

I think their game plan will not change and ours will be the same: compete and work hard. I arranged a few things and our boys are feeling it now. Trust goes a long way.

















2:10

PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose





PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose



This will be the third meeting between the two teams this spring, with Kamloops winning 6-2 on April 20.

Trending stories A Toronto nursing home left isolation rooms empty as COVID-19 spread across busy floors, killing 81 people

‘It’s like buying candy’: Expert says it’s easy for Canadians to get vaccinated in the US. Here’s how

Story continues below advertisement

During the 2019-20 season, the Rockets were only 1-6-1-0 against the Blazers.

Elsewhere on Friday night it was:

Victoria 2, Prince George 1

Portland 5, Everett 2

Edmonton 8, Calgary 3

Saturday Games

Tri-City vs. Portland, 5pm

Seattle vs. Spokane, 5:10 PM

Lethbridge vs. Medicine Hat, 6:00 pm

Edmonton vs. Red Deer, 6pm

Kelowna vs Kamloops, 7pm

Vancouver vs. Victoria, 7:05 PM

Sunday Games

Red Deer vs. Calgary, 3:00 pm

Portland vs. Seattle, 5:05 pm

Everett vs. Spokane, 5:10 pm

Medicine Hat vs. Lethbridge, 6:00 pm

Prince George vs. Vancouver, 6pm

















2:10

PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose





PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose



BC HOCKEY LEAGUE

Luc Wilson and Jacob Quillan both posted two points for Penticton, each with a goal and an assist, as the Vees scored three runs in the third period to pull away from the Bucks.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Upson, Tristan Amonte and Ben Wozney also scored for Penticton (xxx), which led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Noah Leibl, at 3:09 from the first, replied for Cranbrook (14-1-0-1).

Kaeden Lane stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Vees, while Jay Thompson turned 23 of 28 shots for the Bucks (2-12-0-1).

















2:00

WHL teams participate in COVID-19 diagnostic study on smartphone





WHL teams participate in smartphone-based COVID-19 diagnostic trial on April 16, 2021



Upson opened the score at 12:48 from the first, and Leibl tied the score three minutes later. In the second, Amonte made the score 2-1 for Penticton with his third of the season at 10:22.

In the third, Quillian made it 3-1 at 8:57, with Wozney scoring at 3:26 PM and Wilson completing the score at 5:15 PM.

Cranbrook went 0-for-3 on the power play while Penticton was 0-for-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron MacDonald scored the winning goal for Vernon midway through the third period, as the Vipers fired back from a 2-0 deficit by scoring three unanswered goals to beat the Warriors.

Desmond Johnson and Nicholas Kent also scored for Vernon (10-4-1-1), who outsmarted their opponents 25-17. Their two goals were back-to-back markers halfway through the second period, just 15 seconds apart at 9.11 and 9.16.

Tyler Cristall, at 3:03 from the first, and Porter Dawson, at 1:41 from the second, replied for West Kelowna (6-7-1-1).

Roan Clarke stopped 15 of the 17 shots for Vernon, while Zachary Bennett turned 22 of the 25 shots aside for the Warriors.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

















2:09

BCHL withdraws from the Canadian Junior Hockey League without explanation





BCHL is withdrawing from the Canadian Junior Hockey League without explanation on April 12, 2021



Saturday Games

Story continues below advertisement

Alberni Valley vs. Cowichan Valley, 1:00 pm

Surrey vs. Powell River, 1:00 pm

Prince George vs. Merritt, 5:00 pm

Cranbrook vs. Trail, 6:00 pm

Salmon Arm vs. Vernon, 6:00 pm

Nanaimo vs. Victoria, 7 pm

Sunday Games

Coquitlam vs. Surrey, 1:00 pm

Cowichan Valley vs. Victoria, 2 pm

Salmon Arm vs. West Kelowna, 4pm

Penticton vs. Trail, 4 p.m.

Chilliwack vs. Merritt, 5:00 pm