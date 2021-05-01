Sports
Junior hockey: Rockets Torch Blazers 6-1, score 5 goals in the 1st period – Okanagan
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kelowna 6, Kamloops 1
A lot can happen in 6 minutes and 38 seconds.
Case in point: Prospera Place on Friday night, when the Kelowna Rockets set fire to the Kamloops Blazers at the time for five goals on their way to a lopsided 6-1 win.
The win was Kelownas fifth in a row and second in as many days, after the Vancouver Giants had outperformed 4-3 on Thursday-evening.
Great first period, Rockets head coach Kris Mallette said of the opening frame, in which Kelowna outwitted Kamloops 18-8 and took a 5-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Read more:
The Next Connor: Hockey’s latest phenomenon went to extremes to find a pandemic game
That 10 minute stretch was motivation and momentum at its best. Everything we touched seemed to go in. It was great, so very happy with the way it went.
Elias Carmichael, Dylan Wightman, Dillon Hamaliuk, Turner McMillen and Jake Poole all scored goals in the first period between 11:08 AM and 5:46 PM for Kelowna (8-2-0-0). Nolan Flamand, at 7:00 pm of the third, completed the score.
Daylan Kuefler, at 11:02 of the third, a short-handed marker, answered for Kamloops (12-4-0-0).
Cole Schwebius stopped 31 of the 32 shots for the Rockets, while Dylan Garand turned 28 of the 34 shots aside for the Blazers.
Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Kamloops went 0-for-1.
Dominant 2nd period, tigers jump past hurricanes
It’s been a long time since we had any success against the Kamloops Blazers, Mallette said. We didn’t know what to expect; we knew what to take care of.
We had a plan of action. The first period, from the 10-minute mark, we just threw a little bit and were able to build that lead. And thanks to Kamloops. For the next 40 minutes, the tide had definitely changed in their favor and Cole Schwebius remained upright.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday-evening, this time in Kamloops.
I think they will continue their pace, Mallette said. If I were on their side I wouldn’t change much from what they did in the second and third (periods).
That five-on-five game, they pushed, they shot the puck in the second period and I think we’ve been most on our heels since we got back from our (COVID-19) shutdown.
I think their game plan will not change and ours will be the same: compete and work hard. I arranged a few things and our boys are feeling it now. Trust goes a long way.
PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose
This will be the third meeting between the two teams this spring, with Kamloops winning 6-2 on April 20.
Trending stories
A Toronto nursing home left isolation rooms empty as COVID-19 spread across busy floors, killing 81 people
‘It’s like buying candy’: Expert says it’s easy for Canadians to get vaccinated in the US. Here’s how
During the 2019-20 season, the Rockets were only 1-6-1-0 against the Blazers.
Elsewhere on Friday night it was:
- Victoria 2, Prince George 1
- Portland 5, Everett 2
- Edmonton 8, Calgary 3
Saturday Games
- Tri-City vs. Portland, 5pm
- Seattle vs. Spokane, 5:10 PM
- Lethbridge vs. Medicine Hat, 6:00 pm
- Edmonton vs. Red Deer, 6pm
- Kelowna vs Kamloops, 7pm
- Vancouver vs. Victoria, 7:05 PM
Sunday Games
- Red Deer vs. Calgary, 3:00 pm
- Portland vs. Seattle, 5:05 pm
- Everett vs. Spokane, 5:10 pm
- Medicine Hat vs. Lethbridge, 6:00 pm
- Prince George vs. Vancouver, 6pm
PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose
BC HOCKEY LEAGUE
Penticton 5, Cranbrook 1
Luc Wilson and Jacob Quillan both posted two points for Penticton, each with a goal and an assist, as the Vees scored three runs in the third period to pull away from the Bucks.
Ryan Upson, Tristan Amonte and Ben Wozney also scored for Penticton (xxx), which led 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Noah Leibl, at 3:09 from the first, replied for Cranbrook (14-1-0-1).
Kaeden Lane stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Vees, while Jay Thompson turned 23 of 28 shots for the Bucks (2-12-0-1).
WHL teams participate in COVID-19 diagnostic study on smartphone
Upson opened the score at 12:48 from the first, and Leibl tied the score three minutes later. In the second, Amonte made the score 2-1 for Penticton with his third of the season at 10:22.
In the third, Quillian made it 3-1 at 8:57, with Wozney scoring at 3:26 PM and Wilson completing the score at 5:15 PM.
Cranbrook went 0-for-3 on the power play while Penticton was 0-for-1.
Vernon 3, West Kelowna 2
Cameron MacDonald scored the winning goal for Vernon midway through the third period, as the Vipers fired back from a 2-0 deficit by scoring three unanswered goals to beat the Warriors.
Desmond Johnson and Nicholas Kent also scored for Vernon (10-4-1-1), who outsmarted their opponents 25-17. Their two goals were back-to-back markers halfway through the second period, just 15 seconds apart at 9.11 and 9.16.
Tyler Cristall, at 3:03 from the first, and Porter Dawson, at 1:41 from the second, replied for West Kelowna (6-7-1-1).
Roan Clarke stopped 15 of the 17 shots for Vernon, while Zachary Bennett turned 22 of the 25 shots aside for the Warriors.
Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.
BCHL withdraws from the Canadian Junior Hockey League without explanation
Saturday Games
- Alberni Valley vs. Cowichan Valley, 1:00 pm
- Surrey vs. Powell River, 1:00 pm
- Prince George vs. Merritt, 5:00 pm
- Cranbrook vs. Trail, 6:00 pm
- Salmon Arm vs. Vernon, 6:00 pm
- Nanaimo vs. Victoria, 7 pm
Sunday Games
- Coquitlam vs. Surrey, 1:00 pm
- Cowichan Valley vs. Victoria, 2 pm
- Salmon Arm vs. West Kelowna, 4pm
- Penticton vs. Trail, 4 p.m.
- Chilliwack vs. Merritt, 5:00 pm
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]