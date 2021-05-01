Hyderabad Cricket Association has yet to get ombudsman





The III Extra District Judge recorded the arguments of the case brought by Charminar Cricket Club against Secretary R Vijayanand and others of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Hyderabad: That Judges Nisar Ahmed and Meena Kumari have not yet taken the lead as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), was revealed during Thursday's hearing in the III Extra District Judge, Ranga Reddy district. The III Extra District Judge recorded the arguments of the case brought by Charminar Cricket Club against Secretary R Vijayanand and others of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The judge placed the case for further consideration on June 4. This came after the HCA filed an SLP with the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the Supreme Court order dated 4/6/2021. This case came after Charminar CC filed a petition requesting the court for an injunction to suspend the minutes of the annual general body (AGM) (extended session) on April 11, as it was made up by the respondents who Judges Nisar Ahmed and Meena Kumari had been appointed Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the HCA. According to the plea, the appointments were unilateral, arbitrary, illegal and non-binding on the 7th respondent (HCA). It also asked the court to prevent the HCA from proceeding with the appointments. This petition comes to me for hearing and after going through the material files and this court did the following, the judge said. Against respondent no. 7 is filed. Respondents 1 to 5 submitted memos, taking over respondent 7's counter. Respondent 6 submitted a Vakalat and requested time for counter submission. Senior adviser B Chandrasen filed at the hearing that the resolution of 11.04.2021 appointing Judge Nisar Ahmed Khan as ombudsman and Judge B Meena Kumari as ethics officer for HCA for the year 2021-22 has so far not taken the lead and beyond HCA requested clarification of the High Court's judgment of 4/6/2021 via SLP before the Supreme Court, which is awaiting listing, the judge said in the court order of 4/29/2021.







