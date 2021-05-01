Goodbye to ice hockey stalwart YP Vohra





Former hockey player and manager YP Vohra, 92, took his last breath in Panchkula on Friday after a heart failure due to post-Covid complications. Vohra, whose older brother SN Vohra was also a hockey player, was the founding Secretary General of the Chandigarh Olympic Association apart from a former Hockey Chandigarh General Secretary. A contemporary of the three-time Olympic Games gold medalist the late Balbir Singh Senior, Vohra had been an ever-present on the Chandigarh hockey scene since the 1950s, first as a player and later as a hockey manager. My uncle was released from hospital after recovering from Covid last week, but his condition deteriorated Thursday night, and he breathed his last Friday morning, said Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh. Vohra’s grandson Manan Vohra is the captain of the Chandigarh team and currently plays for Rajasthan Royals. Vohra was behind the founding of the Chandigarh Olympic Association in the 1970s. Later in 2000, he took over as the secretary of the then Chandigarh Hockey Association after the death of his older brother SN Vohra before joining Hockey Chandigarh in 2009. Vohra was a rare combination of a good player and a man of high integrity like Balbir Singh Senior. Whenever the Chandigarh hockey teams faced shortage of money, he would help. In 1975, when Balbir Singh Senior hosted the Indian hockey team camp in Chandigarh, my father and the Vohra brothers spent hours talking with Balbir ji about plans for the team, SK Gupta, former sports director, PU shared. Former Indian goalkeeper Baljit Dadhwal, who called Vohra unparalleled, recalls how Vohra came to meet him in 2009 when he suffered an eye injury and was hospitalized in Delhi. He told me how Rana Sanga fought many battles with more than 80 injuries and I too was able to make a comeback. While the Ministry of Sports and Hockey India took care of the cost of my treatment, Mr. Vohra gave me some money. He was like a father figure to all hockey players here, Dadhwal said. Vohra was also a qualified hockey referee. Former FIH umpire Satinder Sharma remembers how Vohra was always eager to share his knowledge with students. Later in my international refereeing career, whenever I had doubts, I sought his help, Sharma said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos