Scotts Valley High’s Emily Anderson did not judge success on the tennis court this season by wins and losses. Occasionally, when the Falcons met opponents with larger rosters, she played in exhibition games that did not affect the team score.

But the games were valuable to Anderson, her family, and even her coach. Tremendous value.

One of the county’s most esteemed youth basketball players, Anderson, suffered an eighth-grader stroke that derailed her dream of playing at NCAA Division I level. A self-proclaimed optimist – confirmed by others who call her a fun and joyful presence – Anderson is still on the road to recovery. Competitive tennis was the newest path she took.

“It’s been a lot of personal progress and an attitude towards improvement,” said Anderson, a freshman player.

Coping with a diminished sense of feeling on her left side, especially her arm and hand, Anderson struggles to serve. The process is complicated because the height and location of her throws are not consistent. She also hits backhand shots with her right hand instead of using a two-handed approach. Her left hand offers no support or strength when trying to hit winners.

Her opponents have no ideal of what she is dealing with.

Yet Anderson manages to produce highlights on the field. An ace here, a winner there.

“That’s always a party when that happens – bonus points,” she said with a smile, clenching her fists in a festive manner.

The stroke

Anderson and her younger brother, Evan, were being escorted by their parents to an AAU basketball tournament in Reno on May 26, 2017, when she suffered a stroke. She had no idea what was going on, only that she had persistent headaches like she had never experienced before. It was so debilitating that Anderson felt an overwhelming urge to try to sleep it off.

The Andersons never made it to Reno. Instead, they went to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, where Anderson underwent a CT scan. Doctors said they saw something in her head but wanted to test further. Anderson was taken by airlift to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Stanford, where she received an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). Her parents feared it was brain cancer.

The MRi revealed a capillary burst in her brain stem – a cerebral infarction. She underwent surgery – doctors cut out the capillary and cauterized the ends – and spent a month in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Her first rehab was interrupted by a second 12-hour surgery to fix a problem that had arisen during the first procedure.

Rehabilitation was resumed shortly afterwards. The Andersons blew through.

Unlike others who have had a stroke, Anderson said she had no hearing problems, blurred vision, speech problems, arm weakness, or drooping face.

“She didn’t lose her mental abilities and she could talk, swallow, and eat,” said Pam, her mother.

She did have trouble with her balance and coordination and spatial awareness (proprioception).

Prior to her surgeries, Anderson was able to dribble a basketball pit with both hands, swing through traffic, and send flawless passes to a teammate for an open look at the basket. After the operations she could barely stand. The most routine daily movements had to be relearned.

“It was absolutely frustrating, it still is,” said her mother. She just wants to be the kid she was. It takes its toll, but every time she falls, she gets up again. ”

Anderson learned to use her left hand again. She had to relearn how to tie her shoes. She rolled around in a wheelchair to re-teach her brain the response of all her hand movements. She got up and learned to walk again. And eventually she reached a more advanced rehabilitation: dribbling and shooting baskets.

The athlete

Competition is a wonderful thing. It drives athletes to be their best, and that improvement comes only through hard work. That helped Anderson get through rehab. She wanted to go out on the basketball court again.

“She was an athlete,” said her mother. She wanted to play college ball. If this didn’t happen, she would kill it there. ”

Eventually, as a sophomore, Anderson returned to court and joined the junior varsity team.

“It’s been a comeback year, just have fun and do what you can,” Pam said of her daughter’s mindset.

Anderson went in with realistic expectations, knowing she wouldn’t be her former self. That said, she expected to make progress.

As the junior year turned, she competed in cross country and when the season ended, she returned to court. She was still on junior varsity. She saw limited action and was not progressing as she hoped.

“I hit a plateau in basketball,” she said.

At the end of the season, she knew she was done.

That is to say, I am done with one and then with the next. She wouldn’t dwell on the past.

“I consider myself a pretty positive person,” she said. She wears a bracelet on her left hand that reads, “Be stronger than the storm.”

Most of her friends were on the Falcons tennis team, so it only seemed fitting that tennis was her next test.

Reach out

Pam emailed Falcons tennis Scott Goodrich and informed him of her daughter’s situation and interest in joining the team.

Goodrich didn’t care about Anderson’s skill level, she had a spot waiting for her.

“It hit my house,” Goodrich said of Anderson’s circumstances. His father, Phil, a tennis enthusiast who died in 2002 at the age of 74, suffered a stroke when he was 70.

Goodrich remembered all the rehab it took for his father to perform the most basic of functions. “It seemed like years to get him running again,” he said. So Emily’s hit definitely struck a chord with me. I immediately empathized with the Anderson family. ”

Pam and her daughter often went to the tennis courts alone in the summer to prepare. Anderson tried her best to rally with her mother, practicing her inconsistent toss along the baseline.

When Anderson showed up for practice, Goodrich pulled her aside, they bonded right away.

‘I said to her,’ I’m so proud of you for trying something new in the last year. It’s not easy, ”he said.

With an understanding coach and her friends around for support and camaraderie, Anderson felt at ease.

Match day

Circled by her Falcons teammates at the start of each match, the players performed their pregame chants around Anderson, who rose from a crouched position and flapped her arms and shouted “Caw, caw”.

It’s an embarrassing and giggling role that Anderson took on, well, “because no one else would.” You can’t break out of a motivational huddle without a shriek shit, Anderson will tell you.

For the next two hours, she watched and cheered on her teammates as the sun slowly set.

Then it was time for her and her double teammate to enter court. After changing from her red and white check slip-on Vans to more supportive shoes for her weak ankles, she clings to her racket and carries a look of steel determination. That look is quickly replaced by periodic smiles and giggles, sometimes after she throws the ball in an unintended direction. “Oh my,” she says with a giggle.

There are quite a few “oh, mys” in her game. And that’s okay. There were many more when she first started the sport.

“It’s really comforting to feel I’m making progress,” said Anderson. “Tennis is really new territory and it’s very rewarding.”

In her youth, Anderson planned to use basketball as a means of going to college. Turns out, even after the stroke, her brain was all she needed. She has been admitted to UCLA, Washington, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, Chico State and Cal State Monterey Bay. She visited multiple campuses last month.

She has not yet decided what to study in, but knows that there is still a challenge ahead after making her decision in college. However, she is confident that she will have academic success, and for good reason. She’s come a long way since she had a stroke.

A piece of clothing is as good as packed for college. Anderson often wears a “ SameYou ” sweatshirt, the name of a charity founded by actress and stroke victim Emilia Clarke, also known as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. “I wear it quite often,” she said. “It’s a positive confirmation of where I was.”

With her blow behind her, Anderson is ready to leave the nest and spread her wings. Chew, chew.

