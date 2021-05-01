Flyers vs. Devils Preview: Mandela Effect

The Flyers are reportedly still playing hockey games against the Devils. Today marks the penultimate meeting of the season between two of the saddest teams in the NHL, and shenanigans are sure to follow. Who to watch, what are the storylines and which song did I choose for today’s jam? All that and more below.

The Flyers

There hasn’t been much noteworthy news from the team in recent days, aside from some more juggling with players from the Taxi Squad and some harsh comments from Alain Vigneault about the role of young players in this season’s penalty kill collapse. Speaking of which, let’s talk about defensive structure, strategy, and signs that players are uncomfortable, because that’s the kind of thing that fans of Flyers should eventually dial in. On the PK Vigneault had this to say:

One thing I will say is that I tried to indulge some of our young staff and it has been a learning experience. Last year, we had a few more experienced players there who had killed a bit in those situations before. Worked in some guys this year. Phil Myers, for example, was never killed last year; it was [Matt Niskanen] or [Justin Braun] across the shelves. This year we threw him over the shelves and … I don’t want to get there in specific names, but I’m clearly trying to work in some staff and it made our penalty killing a bit more challenging.

So, let me say this: Phil Myers is a terrible member of the penalty kill this season, especially as he was routinely beaten during the same game: a backdoor pass. Myers has shown an annoying tendency to forget that he can use his scope to cut a passing lane, regularly holding the low man by the net without actually obstructing the path the puck will take. That’s how he has the second worst GA / 60 at 4v5 of all Flyers defenders despite solid analytic numbers and seemingly always seems to be competitive with the forward when he’s scored. It’s a scattered and conservative game like the one that worries me when evaluating the penalty kill. Just something to think about as we look at the last few games.

In other news: Egor Zamula was sent back to the Taxi Squad tonight, while Wyatte Wylie was recalled from the Phantoms to be added to the reserves.

Transaction: We loaned D Egor Zamula from the Taxi Squad to the Phantoms and recalled D Wyatte Wylie from the @LVPhantoms to the Taxi Squad. Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 1, 2021

These are probably just the Flyers who meet the bare minimum requirements for the Taxi Squad, but what this does tell you is that Cam York is likely to be a go for the Phantoms tonight. That aside, there’s little chance of Wylie hitting NHL ice for the first time.

The Devils

It is unfair for the Devils to have a player as fun as Yegor Sharangovich, who is ridiculously healthy in addition to his talent for scoring goals.

This team is the same as the last time Philly played them and will win or lose in the same way: driven by outside speed. Incompetent special teams, inconsistent goaltending and maddening defense are staples of Devils hockey in 2021, so more is likely to come. MacKenzie Blackwood (who urgently needs a nap or a day off) will likely get started again for New Jersey.

Three big things

It’s all about watching the kids at this point. What do Wade Allison, Jackson Cates and Egor Zamula (who may or may not play) look like? Will Alain Vigneault continue to give young Zamula heavy minutes, a sign of his confidence in him, or will something else remarkable happen? Who can say. Try comparing clips from last year’s penalty kill to this year, and find the split. What’s different, and why do you think it is? Is it a uniform change (indicates a coaching effect) or is it only based on individual mistakes? These are the observations worth making in a lost series of games. Limiting Sharangovich seems to be the key to stopping this Devils team. He’s been the biggest threat to land opportunities in the entire series, and while there are other scoring options for that squad (Bratt, Hughes, etc), he’s the best this year. Sharangovich seems content to play on the perimeter when forced there and hasn’t completely blown the Flyers away with his foot speed alone, so playing tight gaps and turning effectively will be helpful in sealing him in the boards.

