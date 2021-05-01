Look back … to warm words for the Knox Music Club, 1946 | Characteristics

May 1, 1946, in The Star: Stating that Anniston should develop its own cultural life and not depend on Birmingham or Atlanta offerings, the editor today paid tribute to the Carrie McClure Knox Music Club for the service it has proven over the past year by bringing good music to Anniston. The editors also expressed the hope that the club will pursue an even more ambitious program next year. Apparently, people were still talking about the all-Chopin concert the Music Club sponsored a few weeks ago. We predict that this event will continue to be the subject of enthusiastic commentary for months or even years. Also this date: Ten graduates of the Anniston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing will receive their diplomas tonight in exercises at Grace Episcopal Church. Herbert F. Singleton, the hospital’s superintendent, will present graduates with diplomas.
May 1, 1996, in The Star: Rather than spend the thousands of dollars it takes to code an old structure, the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Center will sell one of its group homes. The 95-year-old home at 529 Leighton currently houses seven enrolled in mental health programs, but they can be moved to another group home down the street or to the 12-unit Meadow Park apartments across from Fort McClellan. Also this date: Seventeen months in the making, and after much planning, Parker Memorial Baptist Church’s Christian Life Center in Anniston will be unveiled Sunday, May 5, with a price tag likely to reach $ 3 million. The center features a full-size basketball court with auxiliary goals, a weight room, two racquetball courts, saunas and locker rooms. The basketball court is flanked by a concert stage, surrounded by an elevated running track and there is a separate games room with foosball, table tennis and pool tables. The second floor has a kitchen, prayer room, meeting rooms, and an open-air patio for cookouts with a view of 13th Street. A craft room contains a photographic darkroom and a ceramic art oven.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit