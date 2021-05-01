Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup: Cammish hits brilliant 123 while crisscrossing East Grinstead





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Lewis Hatchett took 3-9 for East Grinstead As the lead hitter, Cammish dominated the innings in his 67-ball knock that included 12 fours and six sixes. Ian Sturmer didn’t hit out five sixes in a 19-ball 39. In response, Lewis and Bradley Hatchett helped St James’s 3-9 and 3-20 respectively for 88. Current cup holders Eastbourne (52-5) Crowhurst Park (108 all out) with five wickets in another rain-hit match. James Chadburn (39), Wajjid Shah (52 not out) and Nathan Cooper (57 incl. Six sixes) all contributed as Burgess Hill (172-3) Ansty (131-8). Paul Osborne hit 58 like Billingshurst (140-5) Broadwater (123-6) with 17 runs. Hurst was going to lose Horsham with 18 runs in the second round. Josh Sargeant took 4-11 as Bognor Regis (126-7) Find on (89 all out) with 37 runs while Brighton and Hove (117-6) Preston Nomads (91-8) with 26 runs despite Daniel Ibrahim taking 5-11 for Nomads. William Hutchings hit 77 and Dilshan De Zoysa 53 not so Hastings (179-4) Buxted Park (152 all out) with 27 runs. Jed O’brien and De Zoysa took three wickets each. Ben Lucking (76 not dating) and Charlie Davies (63) were the stars of the show as West Chiltington (198-3) Chichester Priory Park with 53 runs. Cuckfield enjoyed two wins to progress. First, they hit Ifield (110-5) with five wickets despite Daniel Groves ’49 not having 30 balls and Alfie Pyle’s 3-23. Joe Ludlow led Cuckfield home with 47 no out. And in a rain-hit game against Roffey, the latter scored 122-4 of their 13 overs with Mike Norris hitting 50 of 23 balls. Brad Gayler (24 of 12balls) and Ludlow took them to a flyer before the rain fell in the fourth over. Another break saw a revised goal of 85 from 9 overs and Ludlow’s 19-ball 49 did not see them out at home. Danny Botham and Danny Pittham both hit the undefeated 50s like Goring (137-2) Pagham (135 all out) Three bridges (102-2) Haywards Heath (101-4) with eight wickets. Lewes Priory (65-3) Crawley (128 all out) in another rain-hit match with Phaninder Seshu taking 5-30 and St Peter’s (151-2) Lindfield (144-6) with eight wickets thanks to Rohan Doyle (69) and Max Wheatley (66). Jack Perman (61 not out of 27 balls) led Worthing (97-3) to a seven wicket win Preston Nomads 2nd XI (93-7). Worthing was going to face it Middleton but it was the last to come to a seven wicket victory. Tommy Davies and Sean Heather took three wickets each, as Worthing was thrown out for 68. Harry Hovey didn’t hit 56 in the answer. Call Cricket Clubs in Sussex! We want to mention you in our newspapers and on our websites this season, but we need your help. Send us match summaries (max. 250 words), match comment, previews and photos and we will publish them whether it’s men’s, women’s, junior or any other form of cricket. Email items to [email protected] – and good luck with the start of ‘summer’!

