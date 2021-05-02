Preview: Wild clash with Blues for the last time at home

Winners of the first two games of the current three-game set, the St. Louis Blues have been a bit of a nightmare for the Minnesota Wild in 2021. The Wild will get another chance to put a score in the win column by leaving the Blues behind – at least a week and a half, when they enter the regular season with a back-to-back against St. Louis in mid-May.

For now, the Wild should focus on putting together 60 strong minutes – and not just a successful second period – to beat a Blues team that has won four out of five matchups this season, including the 5-4 overtime win that they achieved on Wednesday night after the Wild fights their way back from a 3-0 second period deficit.

The third period’s comeback was mainly fueled by Dean Evason’s decision to remove struggling Victor Rask from the Wilds top line, moving him to center Kevin Fiala and Marcus Johansson, while Ryan Hartman was promoted to skate with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. The move paid off everywhere as Rask immediately contributed to Fialas’ goal, just 2:21 in the second, adding an own goal later in the frame. With goalkeeper Cam Talbot off for the extra skater, Kaprizov finished the game with less than a minute to play, though they couldn’t complete the comeback when the Blues closed Ryan OReilly the Wild for his second overtime winner against Minnesota this season.

Whether Evason will keep his new look lines or keep confusing things with a healthy Nick Bjugstad waiting in the wings won’t be known until the morning skate. Bjugstad has been practicing for over a week and even skated in the pregame warm-ups on Wednesday after three Wild players missed part of Tuesday night’s opening series, but Hartman, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm were all able to go, so Bjugstad brought another one night in the press box.

Talbot got both starts in the back-to-back and didn’t look as sharp as he’d gotten into the series. Backup Kaapo Kahkonen hasn’t seen the ice for a week, so it would make sense if Evason decided to keep his starting net less fresh and give him a shot in the series finale.

Meanwhile, the Blues have withdrawn from the Arizona Coyotes for the final playoff spot, and play as a team that could give the current division leadership Vegas Golden Knights a run for their money in the first round. Vladamir Tarasenko was a late scratch on Wednesday with a lower body injury, but his day-to-day status means he had a good chance of returning on Saturday. His second-line replacement, Sammy Blais, scored just over three minutes into the game, so even if Tarasenko can’t go again, the Blues have players they can rely on to keep the attack buzzing. On defense, St. Louis welcomed Colton Parayko back into the line-up after a two-game absence. Parayko joined the second pair of Blues with Torey Krug and saw more than 24 minutes of Ice Age, the second highest among St. Louis skaters.

Jordan Binnington is likely to get the start in the net for the Blues after Ville Husso took the win despite a .867 serve.

Can the Wild bounce back after a rough back to back? Can St. Louis maintain their pre-playoff pace and show they can fight for the West? Puck falls at 7 p.m.

Burning questions

Who actually owns the first line?

On Tuesday night, the NBCSN squad continued to refer to the Wilds top line as Rasks line, which is a bit hilarious given Kaprizov’s presence on the link. But with Rask likely to swing between Fiala and Johansson to get things started on Saturday, who will get the promotion to the Wilds top line? Hartz finished the match between Kaprizov and Zucarello, but he’s not your typical 1C. You can’t imagine they want to break the chemistry that Joel Eriksson Ek has with Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway, right? Does this mean that Nick will play Bjugstad despite not seeing match ice since April 5?

And whoever it is, they have to look better than Rask in the top pairing …

Will Evason give Kakonen a chance to redeem Blues?

The last time Kahkonen saw the ice against the St. Louis Blues, things didn’t go as well as hoped.

In case you blocked it, Kahkonen netted nine goals in 38 shots, for a .763 serve percentage and an absolutely embarrassing 9-1 loss.

Since then, Kahks has bounced back in a few wins in limited action, while Talbot was the primary starter for Minnesota. Evason needs to give Kahkonen at least a few starts between now and the end of the season to keep him fresh for the playoffs, so perhaps this is the Wilds rookie’s best chance to have some success against a team that he probably had. nightmares about recently.

Can Dumba sharpen?

Some fans are ready to chase Matt Dumba out of town with torches and pitchforks after some bad decisions and turnovers led to some critical Blues goals in the past two games. Despite the recent tough appearances, Dumba has had a pretty good season on both sides of the puck, and the verdict of his 2021 season shouldn’t be written after a run of three games against St. Louis – a team that will last the entire Wild. selection. has struggled this season.

Nonetheless, general manager Bill Guerin has a tough decision on the agenda, and Dumbas is set and in the playoffs will go a long way as to whether or not the Wild will protect or expose their attacking defender to Seattle’s expansion draft. Krakens. Glaring mistakes and bad games emerge in the spotlight.

Along with the rest of the Wild, Dumba could really use a strong game to get things back in order ahead of the playoffs. Can he hone his defensive play on the final night of the three-game set against the Blues?