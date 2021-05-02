Flackwell left hollowed out after FA Vase’s exit to United Services Portsmouth

United Services Portsmouth 2-0 Flackwell Heath

–

The Heathens traveled to the south coast in search of a spot in the FA Vase semi-finals. Both sides have enjoyed successful campaigns, pushing each of them further into the competition than ever before. With United Services Portsmouth playing a division under the Heathens, Flackwell were certainly the favorites to enter the game at Victory Stadium.

With both sides in their traditional colors, Flackwell got us on our way shortly after 3pm. Flackwell started much on the better side, holding United Services in their own half for most of the first 5 minutes, but failed to create a clear opportunity.

James Mansfield had the only shot of the first 5, but his right-footed attempt from the edge of the area flew unconventional over the bar. At 10 minutes, US Portsmouth got the ball onto the field, but, like Flackwell in the first minutes, was unable to fire a shot at goal.

After 15 minutes of enduring the Flackwell attack, US Portsmouth finally had a shot at Aaron Watkins’ goal, but this was well taken by the Heathens goalkeeper. After a brief break in the game for a head injury from United Services captain Tom Jeffes, Flackwell tried to quickly move the ball forward in search of the elusive opening goal, but still couldn’t find it.

After a ball over the top, James Franklin saw his cross cut out before Flackwell looked to hit US Pompey on the counterattack, but just as if they were a full match, the American defense was solid and tackled the danger. After a slow five or ten minutes, a diagnosis ball from US Pompey provided an opportunity down the right flank, but again the opportunity came begging.

Moments later, Khalid Simmo on the other side cut in from the left flank and fired on goal, but this was again well saved by Tom Price in the goal. After thirty minutes, the elusive first goal was scored, the ball falling to James Franklin for US Pompey, who sent a perfectly weighted lob over Aaron Watkins’ head to the back of the Flackwell net. Flackwell seemed to bounce back immediately after bombarding the opening goal, but James Essex’s right-footed shot on the turn was again well saved by Price in Goal.

In the next 10 minutes, both sides played a theoretical game of table tennis while attacking each other, but no opportunities were created. After this dry spell, Flackwell right-back Joshua Edwards did well on the right flank and eventually forced a shot on target that was again saved by the price between the sticks.

As both sides hit a few free kicks to nothing, the home side sent a corner kick into the box, Andy Todd met this, though he could only see his powerful header hit the crossbar. With 3 minutes added, that was the last action of the half, with United Services taking a 1 goal lead at half time.

HALF TIME: United Services Portsmouth 1-0 Flackwell Heath

With no change for either side at half time, the United services started to restart the game. The home side started much better than the Heathens with Jack Chandler working well down the right wing to shoot the ball over the goal, but no one was on the other side of it.

With the visitors needing a goal, Simmo hit a corner, but Howell’s header could only be aimed over the top of the bar. It took ten minutes of football before the first clear opportunity that fell to Simmo, whose chip fell short on the goalkeeper, was easily swept away from any danger.

Again, Simmo received the ball to the left of the box and fired a cross shot, but the ball flew inches away from both the back post and the oncoming players. The Heathens enjoyed most of the ball in the opening minutes of the half, with United Services seemingly happy to let the away side control the game.

The game turned from a one-sided affair to more of an end-to-end game in the following moments, with Flackwell bombing forward and United Services trying to catch them on the counter after tackling the threat. With sixty-five minutes left on the clock, United Services finally ventured forward, but just like in the first half, these chances came to nothing. The match brightened up shortly afterwards and United Services missed a good chance to go up 2-0 as Chandler flew down the right wing and only sent a cross over the floor and safely into Watkins’ arms.

The pace of the game remained high with a succession of Flackwell corners headed away, but their hunt for the much-needed tying goal continued. Great work by goalscorer James Franklin saw him through on goal from the outside of the area, but his left-footed attempt sailed far over Flackwell’s goal.

With 18 minutes to go, a long free kick by Josh Bains was sent to the penalty area, but failed to beat the first man. Flackwell wondered how they hadn’t equalized after a succession of opportunities fell their way, but none of them were capitalized.

After good work on the left flank, Flackwell won another corner, but again it was not possible to respond to this. The Heathens were easily the better side of the game with only 12 minutes left to find an equalizer. But with less than 5 minutes to go and against the grain, Harry Seargent headed a header towards Heathens goal and past Watkins to the back of the net, taking the score 2-0 and giving Flackwell a Mammoth job to to win.

After the goal, Flackwell flew straight ahead in search of the equalizer, but failed. The next opportunity came two minutes later when a cross by Mitchell Parker bounced off the crossbar and was also cleared. With seconds ticking away, Flackwell failed to create anything meaning US Portsmouth saw the last few moments and claimed their place in the semi-finals.

FULL TIME: United Services Portsmouth 2-0 Flackwell Heath

After the game, Marcus Richardson said it was probably one of the most devastating feelings of my life to be honest. He also went on to say that we felt like we were a little below par for the goal, dominating the game, but couldn’t find our feet in front of the goal today and that’s really discouraging because the guys, if you know how well we built this side and things like that.

When asked what his thoughts were, Marcus said just rebuild and believe in yourself that you can do it.