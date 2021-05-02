Toney, Menet and Fries selected consecutively on day three of the NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (7th round, 246th overall, Washington Football Team), center Michal Menet (7th round, 247th general, Arizona Cardinals) and offensive tackle Will Fries (7th round, 248th overall, Indianapolis Colts) were each consecutively selected on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Toney, Menet and Fries join the Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (12th overall, Dallas Cowboys), defensive end Jayson Oweh (31st overall, Baltimore Ravens) and tight stop Pat Freiermuth (55th Pittsburgh Steelers in general) as the six 2021 Nittany Lion design picks.

Penn State has selected a total of 23 players in the last four NFL Drafts, the most in a period of four drafts since 1993-96 (27 players drafted). In addition, the Nittany Lions have had five or more picks in four consecutive years, the first time since PSU had a series of seven straight draws of five or more picks (1978-84).

In total, 367 Nittany Lions have been selected all-time in the NFL Draft, which ranks seventh among Division I settings. Penn State has had 50 draft picks since 2010. A total of 32 Nittany Lions have been lined up since the head coach James Franklin ‘s arrival on the program.

Shaka Toney DE 6-2, 242 Philadelphia, Pa. Imhotep Charter

With Toney’s roster, 15 Penn State defensive linemen have been the NFL’s choice since 2006. Toney is the 20th Nittany Lion defensive end of all time to be recalled. He and Jayson Oweh are the first defensive final duo to be drafted in the same year for Penn State since 1975 (Mike Hartenstine and Greg Murphy).

Toney is the 23rd Penn State player to be called up by Washington and the first since Troy Apke (4th round, 109th overall in 2018).

“We are so proud to hear Shaka’s name called out by the Washington Football Team,” said Franklin. Shaka’s journey from Philadelphia to Happy Valley to Washington is personally satisfying because I know how much he has overcome. Shaka is built for this opportunity. He has a tremendous football IQ and if you match this with his speed and athleticism, Washington gets there. one of. in 2020. We look forward to seeing him compete on Sunday and wish him only the best in his NFL career. ”

“ Shaka Toney is a very smart footballer, ‘said the defensive line coach John Scott Jr. “The Washington Football Team is getting a player who is going to understand the whole defense, he will be able to line up guys and he is a really good pass rusher. He plays with his hands, he can rush with speed, he can. almost with power and he has an assortment of moves that he is really good at. Many people don’t realize how well Shaka can cover, he can knock off the edge and he can stunt inside. He can play defensive or he can go outside “Playing linebacker. Washington will have a really good footballer who can do many different things and help in many different places and areas.”

Shaka Toney Bio

Appeared in 47 career games at Penn State, good for 22 starts.

Counted five career games with two or more bags and seven career games with at least two tackles for loss.

He finished his career with 20.5 career sacks, good for the eighth ever at Penn State.

Affiliated with teammate Jayson Oweh as the first Penn State defensive end duo to receive All-Big Ten first team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.

as the first Penn State defensive end duo to receive All-Big Ten first team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998. Named All-Big Ten first team by coaches and media

Named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten first team

Earned All-Big Ten Second Team Accolades from Phil Steele.

Was a Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten third team honoree.

Named to the Nagurski Award watchlist.

Selected as team captain in 2020.

Made 31 tackles (21 solo) to go along with a team leading five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss (2nd on the team), one forced fumble, two QB rush and a pass break up.

Finished in tie for fourth place in the Big Ten with the five sacks.

Michal Menet C 6-4, 301 Birdsboro, Pa. Exeter Township Senior

Menet is the first Penn State center to be drafted since Stefen Wisniewski was chosen in the second round, 48th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2011. Menet is the 20th Penn State center ever drafted and the 10th player selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

“We are very happy for Michal and the opportunity he will have with the Arizona Cardinals,” said Franklin. Michal is a smart, athletic footballer who adds value as a man who can play multiple positions as a lineman inside. He was named a two-time team captain by his teammates and was a two-time All-Big Ten roster. In addition to his 46 career games and 34 career -starts, Michal demonstrated what it meant to be a Penn State student athlete, and received his degree in psychology in December 2020. We appreciate Michal’s commitment to our program and know that his skills will translate well to the Cardinals- organization. “

“ Michal Menet is a special footballer who has the ability to be a starter in the NFL because of his intelligence and durability, ” said offensive line coach Phil Trautwein . “He started 34 games for us and was a proven leader that guys in the attacking room could learn from. His toughness and physicality will enable him to have a long and successful NFL career.”

Michal Menet Bio

Appeared in 46 career games, putting 34 starts in the middle.

Earned Third-Team All-Big Ten award from the coaches and media in 2020.

Got an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Started all nine games in the middle of 2020.

Selected as team captain.

Penn State is second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3).

Will Fries OT 6-6, 309 Cranford, NJ Cranford

Fries is the first Penn State tackle to be drafted since Donovan Smith was chosen in round two, 34th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. Fries is the 33rd Penn State tackle ever drafted and the 22nd player selected by the Indianapolis Colts. .

“Will deserves this opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts extraordinarily,” said Franklin. “He is the model of what coaches and the front office want in their organization. His mentality and approach to his preparation sets him apart. His versatility along the offensive line will make him a huge asset to the next level. us, played in 48 career games and made 42 starts. He was a two-time All-Big Ten roster and exemplified a Penn State student athlete who graduated in economics in December 2019. No player has helped himself again From the end of the season to the Draft then Will has with his work ethic and development, which was evident to all attendees on Pro Day. He deserves this opportunity in the NFL, and we look forward to seeing his future unfold on Sunday. “

“ Will Fries has made so many contributions to this program and has been a great mentor to the younger guys in our position room, ”said Trautwein. His versatility and ability to play any position will bode well for him in the NFL. He loves football, is coachable and is technically and fundamentally healthy. I look forward to seeing him compete on Sunday. “

Will Fries Bio

Appeared in 48 career games at Penn State, good for 42 starts.

Made 26 career principles in a right tackle, nine in a left tackle, six in a right guard and one in a left guard.

Graduated in economics in December 2019.

Named an All-Big Ten second team selection by the coaches and an All-Big Ten honoree honoree by the media in 2020.

Started all nine games on the offensive line in 2020, made three starts on a right tackle before starting the last six games with the right guard.

Penn State is second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3).