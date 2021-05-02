FOOTBALL: Beavers cap spring season with return of green and white play

For the first time in over a year, the Bemidji State football team dressed up for a game with fans in the stands next to Lake Bemidji.

The return of the green and white spring game was welcomed by the Beavers, who competed against teammates to conclude the exhibition season in the spring.

You have no idea what it meant to be there today, said head coach Brent Bolte. I felt like we were robbed of an autumn (season) here at Division II level. We were one of the few teams that couldn’t play on campus this last year. Spring is a bit of the real jump point to the next year. It was great to leave here again.

Snow has fallen during previous BSU spring games. Conditions were much better on Saturday.

The game started under sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures in the 1980s.

It’s just been a crazy year, said senior linebacker Gabe Ames. That’s crazy it has been a year. But it was sweet to actually come back here on this beautiful day and watch young boys and older boys making plays. It felt good. It felt like we were getting back to normal.

The teams were officially named the black and red teams to match the jerseys both quarterbacks wore. The black team won 43-29 in a match that used a modified scoring format and featured several minigames and drills in addition to the normal scrimmage game.

A concept was drawn up in advance to divide the players over each team.

This is the first year we’ve ever done that, and it’s probably because we have the depth to do it because of the number of guys on the team, Bolte said. But our biggest thing going into the year is that our first thong guys are good. We knew that by entering. But we want to develop depth and you saw that today. I enjoyed doing this because both sides of the ball felt like winners or losers today. Both sides played very well.

Junior wide Brendan Beaulieu reeled in some highlight reel receptions for the offense.

Bemidji State defender Jake West (21) celebrates his interception during Saturday’s green and white game at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Austin Monteith / Bemidji Pioneer)

On the other side of the ball, junior defender Jake West intercepted two passes as one of the afternoon’s defensive standouts. His choice was one of many plays that elicited cheers from the crowd of several hundred. Family and friends of players were allowed to attend.

It was a great atmosphere, said West. We haven’t played for our fans at home for a year and a half. But it was great.

Bemidji State had played a few scrimmages this spring, including against the University of Mary in Moorhead and with Valley City State in Grand Forks, the ND Saturdays scrimmage was the culmination of about 40 spring practice, more than the team usually does in most years did.

It’s actually been a drag, Ames said. It was a drag, but it was fun to develop depth, as Bolte said. That was one of our main points because I think every year we get into games where we lose a key figure and we don’t have much to back up. It was the key to developing our depth, and it was fun just playing football.

Ames will be playing more football with the Chet this fall as he has chosen to use the NCAA’s extra year to return for the 2021 season. He would have been a senior redshirt had there been a 2020 season.

The Beavers can return even more players from their 2019 team that finished 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the NSIC North Division to finish second.

It’ll be a few more months until fall, but before you know it, BSU will finally be playing competitive matches against outside competition. Saturday was the last step in that direction.

I do believe iron sharpens iron, Bolte said. We have a good group of guests here, so it was fun. It will be a fun team to watch.