THE MEN’S TENNIS SEASON COMES TO A CLOSE WITH LOSS IN CLEVELAND STATE





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. The IUPUI men’s tennis season ended with a 4-0 loss to No. 1 Cleveland State in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament on Saturday (May 1). In doubles, Cleveland State took over the run by winning the number 3 game 6-2 Colton Morehart and Bless Benibo , and clinched the point with a 6-4 win Sean Bailey and Ethan Mardanus-Budiono at number 2. Alex Jochim and Emil Jankowski were tied 5-5 in their No. 1 game when the doubles ended. The Jags fell 6-0, 6-1 to No. 1 and No. 3 when Cleveland State increased the lead to 3-0. The game ended when Benibo fell 6-4 and 6-0 in game No. 6. The remaining games were all led by Cleveland State after winning the first set in each game. Cleveland State 4, IUPUI 0

Singles competition 1. Nico Mostardi (CSU) defeats. Alex Jochim (IUPUI) 6-0, 6-1

2. Matthew Terry (CSU) vs. Ethan Mardanus-Budio (IUPUI) 6-3, 1-1, unfinished

3. Maxime Mareschal-Hay (CSU) defeats. Sean Bailey (IUPUI) 6-0, 6-1

4. Luke Phillips (CSU) vs. Emil Jankowski (IUPUI) 6-3, 2-2, unfinished

5. Clark Bilinovich (CSU) vs. Colton Morehart (IUPUI) 6-1, 0-3, incomplete

6. Kade Mindry (CSU) def. Bless Benibo (IUPUI) 6-4, 6-0 Doubles competition 1. Nico Mostardi / Luke Phillips (CSU) vs. Alex Jochim / Emil Jankowski (IUPUI) 5-5, unfinished

2. Matthew Terry / Maxime Mareschal-Hay (CSU) defeated. Sean Bailey / Ethan Mardanus-Budio (IUPUI) 6-4

3. Clark Bilinovich / Kade Mindry (CSU) def. Colton Morehart / Bless Benibo (IUPUI) 6-2 Match Notes:

IUPUI 5-14, 1-7 HL

Cleveland State 17-4, 8-0 HL

Order of Arrival: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,3,6)

Horizon League Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinal No. 1

T-1: 35

