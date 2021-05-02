After Great Britain, the Indian Pro League hockey tours through Spain and Germany are postponed | Hockey News







The deadly second wave of the pandemic in India has resulted in most countries banning entry for Indian passport holders. Similarly, starting Sunday (April 25) at night, “only Germans from India are allowed to enter Germany,” as announced last month by the country’s health minister. NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s hockey team’s FIH Pro League tour of Great Britain was postponed earlier this month after the UK issued a red flag against India following the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections here. With more international travel restrictions followed since then, the team’s subsequent trips through Spain and Germany also appear to be about to be postponed.The deadly second wave of the pandemic in India has resulted in most countries banning entry for Indian passport holders. Similarly, starting Sunday (April 25) at night, “only Germans from India are allowed to enter Germany,” as announced last month by the country’s health minister. India will play against Germany in back-to-back Pro League games on May 22-23.

Before that, the Indian team will travel to Spain on May 15-16 for two Pro League matches. But with the Spanish government mandating a 10-day quarantine for anyone entering the country from India, those matches are highly unlikely to remain on schedule. Even if India agrees to the quarantine, the squad must leave no later than May 3 or 4 to complete the 10-day quarantine, unless the matches are postponed to a later date.

“The Spanish government is demanding 10 days of quarantine for anyone coming from India. This includes the India Team for FIH Pro League,” Jose Antonio Gil, general secretary of the Spanish Hockey Federation, told Timesofindia.com.

Like Spain, Germany has not suspended flights from India, but the government of Germany only allows their nationals and holders of a German residence permit to enter the country.

The decision was confirmed by German Health Minister Jens Spahn in a Twitter post on his official account.

Spahn said: In order not to jeopardize our vaccination campaign, travel to India must be significantly reduced. That is why the federal government will soon declare India a virus variant area. From Sunday, only Germans from India are allowed to enter. ”

An official announcement from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) or the federations of the three countries is still pending. That confirmed the sports director of the German hockey association Christoph Menke.

“A final feedback from the authorities is awaiting,” Menke said in response to a question from Timesofindia.com.

Meanwhile, FIH told Timesofindia.com, “FIH and all involved participating national associations are in permanent contact and closely monitor the evolution of the health and international travel situation. At the same time, these national associations are in contact with their local authorities.”

When Hockey India (HI) got in touch, he said, “As you know, all embassies are currently closed.” An update was sought on Saturday and HI’s media department said, “Status still the same.”

The Indian team is currently in the national camp at the center of Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru, having returned from a successful Pro League tour of Argentina.

