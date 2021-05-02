LaMelo Ball dazzles in court in return when Charlotte Hornets crushes Pistons





The LaMelo Ball campaign for Rookie of the Year has officially started again. Charlotte Hornets’ point guard dazzled in Saturday’s 107-84 win over the Detroit Pistons, his first match action in six weeks, as he recovered from a fractured right wrist. Ball finished with 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Charlotte beat Detroit 19 points in the 28 minutes he was on the floor. It didn’t take long for the 19-year-old to feel its impact when he found Miles Bridges with an assist at just 21 seconds into the night. But that was only the beginning. LaMelo Ball had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his first game back after missing six weeks with a broken right wrist. Photo by Grant Halverson / Getty Images His skeeball-esque outlet pass to Bridges later in the quarter – an underhand lob that sailed about 25 yards before landing perfectly in Bridges at the basket – saw the Hornets’ exciting play-by-play announcer Eric Collins , a level of hysteria rare even for him. “What a pass, says Bridges! Welcome back, LaMelo!” Collins roared on the broadcast of the match. Ball started in place of Devonte ‘Graham, with a bruised knee, and helped the Hornets to a crucial victory with the playoffs only nine games left before the postseason. Charlotte went 10-11 in Ball’s absence and dropped to No. 8 in the Eastern Conference standings, but things went south as the Hornets were only 3-8 in their last 11 that came Saturday. By the time Ball tried his first shot – a nice, driving left-hand lay-up that he put in the ring with 20.4 seconds to go in the first quarter – the first-year point guard had the stat sheet already filled with four assists, two rebounds, a block and a handle in the opening frame. The Hornets pushed their lead to a whopping 21 before the Pistons cut that cushion back to three, at 83-80, with 9 minutes and 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Charlotte beat Detroit 24-14 the rest of the way, with Terry Rozier bringing in 14 of his team-high 29 runs in the fourth. When Ball, the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, came out in late March, it was widely believed he was a slot for Rookie of the Year, but his prolonged absence allowed Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings to progress for the award. “LaMelo deserves that,” said Hornets coach James Borrego before the game. “I am happy and grateful that he has the opportunity to continue that season in the stretch run. … So I am very happy for him. But for us as an organization, this is a great time for Melo. this thing to stand. “

