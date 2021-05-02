Cricket news | Chris Lynn IPL charter flight request “very rich,” says Mark Taylor

Chris Lynn’s suggestion that Cricket Australia charters a flight home for Australian players in the Indian Premier League was “very rich,” said former Australian captain Mark Taylor.

Lynn, a Mumbai Native player, made the question based on the fact that Cricket Australia receives a percentage of its cricketers’ IPL revenues.

“I texted back that since Cricket Australia earns 10 percent of every IPL contract, there was a chance we could spend that money on a charter flight this year once the tournament is over?” Lynn told News Corp., as India grapples with a disastrous rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lynn has a $ 408,000 IPL contract. Taylor was not impressed with his comments.

“I think Chris Lynn’s comments were absolutely very rich,” Taylor said on Sports Sunday.

“The 10 percent that Cricket Australia receives from a player contract there certainly has something to do with actually providing the cricket player with some coaching, training along the way to become an IPL worthy cricketer. I think his comments are pretty rich there. . “

Australian paceman Andrew Tye returned home from the IPL, while Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson tried to return but did not violate Australia’s travel ban.

Taylor said most Australian IPL participants seemed happy to go through with the tournament. Operating in a tight biosafety bubble, the participants provide a welcome distraction to a country overwhelmed by deadly second wave COVID-19.

“I have to say I was a little surprised that so many Australians went there,” said Taylor.

“Now if you’re Pat Cummins, he’s got something around ($ 3 million), so that’s very hard to hit back for six weeks of playing cricket.

“Steve Smith was interesting to me because I believe his contract was about $ 350,000, that’s not to be sneezed at, but for a man like Steve Smith it’s not as big a contract as it probably should have been. he decided to go.

“But these players … [Ricky] Ponting is over there, an old player, [Dave] Warner, Brett Lee is over there. Good friends of mine Brad Haddin and Trevor Bayliss are coaching there.

‘I haven’t heard much from them, they are there to see [out] the end of the tournament.

“A lot of the players have even said that they feel comfortable in the bubble they are in; but what they would like when the tournament is over … I think the Australian players and coaches who are there are hoping that they “I’ll be home as soon as possible. That’s what they want at this stage.”

Fellow Sports Sunday panelist Peter FitzSimons, a former Wallaby, countered that scenario when it came to high-profile cricketers jumping in line.

“There is no reason why they should be at the forefront of the 9000’s line. When there are 9,000 Australians all trying to get back, aren’t you saying they should be at the forefront of business class? ‘ FitzSimons said.

Taylor replied, “I know some of them very well and they are friends of mine. I would love to see them come home, I have no doubt at all …

FitzSimons intervened: “Oh, oh, you should have told us! It’s your friends! I’m sorry, look, customs – no, look, they’re friends of Mark Taylor. Let them be at the forefront of business and first class, and the others can get sloppy in the back, I want filet mignon for them in the front. Yes, lovely. “

