Men’s Tennis Rolls Past Hamilton, 8-1





Next game: Trinity (Conn.) 5/9/2021 | 1:00 pm CLINTON, NY It was a dominant performance for the Wesleyan men’s tennis team on Saturday when the Cardinals toppled the Continentals 8-1 off the Tietje Family Tennis Courts. Wesleyan ends the regular season with a 3-2 overall record and a 2-2 score in the play of the NESCAC West Division, while Hamilton finishes 0-4 in the shortened 2021 spring season. REMARKS Wesleyan swept the doubles for the third time this season, as the Cardinals won the three games with a combined score of 24-6

Noah Lilienthal ’22 and Ben Mitchell ’24 beat Max Zimmerman and Rob Dotterer at No. 1 with a score of 8-3 when the Cardinals’ top doubles save moved to 4-1 this season

’22 and ’24 beat Max Zimmerman and Rob Dotterer at No. 1 with a score of 8-3 when the Cardinals’ top doubles save moved to 4-1 this season Marcus Sweeney ’21 and Zach Best 22 were the first to finish their doubles at number 2 when the duo defeated Danny Tsyvin and Joe Reiner 8-1

’21 and 22 were the first to finish their doubles at number 2 when the duo defeated Danny Tsyvin and Joe Reiner 8-1 Zach Fleischman ’21 and Harry Portnoy ’24 completed the doubles sweep with an 8-2 win over Eamon Gibbons and Eric Stein at number 3

’21 and ’24 completed the doubles sweep with an 8-2 win over Eamon Gibbons and Eric Stein at number 3 The singles was largely the same as the doubles, as Wesleyan won five of the six games in straight sets

Portnoy finished first at number 6, as he almost claimed a clean sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jafar Sharipov

Mitchell was just behind number 5 when the first year beat Tim Derby 6-2, 6-1

Fleischman continued to roll as he dominated Reiner 6-0, 6-3 at number 3 and Lilienthal 6-3, 6-2 at number 1 at Zimmerman.

Lieb had a back-and-forth opening set with Dotterer at number 2 before taking the 7-5 win and the junior took that momentum to the second set with a match sealer 6-1 win

Sweeney fell in his singles match when he took Stein to a third set tiebreaker at No. 4 before eventually losing with a set score of 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 Double # 1: Lilienthal / Mitchell (WES) beats. Zimmerman / Dotterer (HAM) 8-3

# 2: Sweeney / Lieb (WES) beats. Tsyvin / Reiner (HAM) 8-1

# 3: Fleischman / Portnoy (WES) beats. Gibbons / Stein (HAM) 8-2 Singles # 1: Lilienthal (WES) beats. Zimmerman (HAM) 6-3, 6-2

# 2: Best (WES) def. Yolkers (HAM) 7-5, 6-1

# 3: Fleischman (WES) beats. Reiner (HAM) 6-0, 6-3

# 4: Stein (HAM) beats. Sweeney (WES) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4

# 5: Mitchell (WES) beats. Derby (HAM) 6-2, 6-1

# 6: Portnoy (WES) beats. Sharipov (HAM) 6-1, 6-0 NEXT ONE Wesleyan will close the 2021 spring season next Sunday with a home game against Trinity scheduled for 1:00 PM.

